Jennifer Holliday Brings Down The House With ‘And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going’ 09/27/2021
What may have been intended as a moment of nostalgia turned out to be one of the most memorable moments of the 74th Annual Tony Awards on Sept. 26.
Watching
02:21
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Best New Hip Hop Artist Poll Video
Visitors share their opinion on which nominee should win the Best New Hip Hop Artist Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/17/2021
01:35
Kid Cudi Praises Lil Nas X And Slams Homophobia In Hip Hop
The pair bonded after a Twitter user questioned why the "Old Town Road" artist had no Black male artists on his album.
09/17/2021
02:23
The Art of The Come Up With Drake
Toronto's very own has created his own lane since his hip hop debut, and has become a permanent fixture in music ever since.
09/17/2021
02:25
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Producer Of The Year Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win the Producer Of The Year of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/22/2021
02:24
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Best Duo Or Group Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win the Best Duo Or Group Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/23/2021
02:42
Adrian Marcel - "I Gotchu (End of The Day)"
Adrian Marcel and his soul mate are perfectly in sync in the music video for his song "I Gotchu (End of The Day)," directed by Mariano Valentino.
09/23/2021
03:08
Hip Hop Awards 2021 DJ Of The Year Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win the DJ Of The Year Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/24/2021
03:47
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music - "Jump Ship"
Gospel singers Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music perform their inspirational song "Jump Ship" from their album "Jonny x Mali: Live in LA."
09/24/2021
02:25
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Impact Track Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win the Impact Track Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/27/2021
04:13
Common featuring Black Thought & Seun Kuti - "When We Move"
Common, Seun Kuti and Black Thought embrace Black pride during a 70s-style dance party in this music video for their song "When We Move."
09/27/2021
01:05
02:46
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Hip Hop Album Of The Year Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win the Hip Hop Album Of The Year Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/28/2021
01:22
Kelly Price Speaks Out After Being Reported Missing: ‘I Am Not In Danger’
"At some point, they lost me," the singer said while revealing her bout with COVID-19.
09/28/2021
01:32
R. Kelly Found Guilty On All Counts In Sex Trafficking Trial
As the jury entered the courtroom, the embattled singer was utterly still, closing his eyes occasionally as the verdict was read, but seemed steady and did not fidget.
09/28/2021
02:23
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Video Director Of The Year Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win the Video Director Of The Year Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/29/2021
01:18
R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out On His Conviction
“If any of his victims were blonde and blue-eyed, it wouldn’t have taken this long,” Drea Kelly said.
09/29/2021
01:18
Andrea Martin, Singer-Songwriter Behind Hits For SWV, En Vogue And Toni Braxton, Dead At 49
She penned Monica's "Before You Walk Out My Life," En Vogue's "Don't Let Go," and other classics.
09/29/2021
02:53
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Best International Flow Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win Best International Flow of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/30/2021
01:00
Saweetie, The Newest Rapper Turned Mogul, Received 3 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations
With a ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist’ nomination, Saweetie’s career is on the rise.
09/30/2021
01:01
‘Best New Hip Hop Artist’ Nominee Blxst Is A Multi-Talented Rapper & Producer
Blxst is known for his hooks and weaving intricately between singing and rapping.
09/30/2021
