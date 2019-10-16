Cynthia Erivo Delivers an Electrifying Spoken Word Piece 06/02/2021
"Harriet" star Cynthia Erivo pays tribute to American abolitionist Harriet Tubman in her spoken word performance "Step Aboard."
Watching
Performance
03:10
Nicole Bus - "You"
Dutch-born singer Nicole Bus performs her breakout single "You" at the 2019 BET HER Fights: Breast Cancer event.
10/16/2019
Performance
03:19
Nicole Bus - "Mr. Big Shot"
Nicole Bus showcases her out-of-this-world vocals with her live rendition of "Mr. Big Shot."
10/16/2019
Highlight
01:33
Wendy Raquel Robinson Honors Vanessa Bell Calloway
Host Wendy Raquel Robinson introduces 2019 BET Her Fights: Breast Cancer honoree Vanessa Bell Calloway and looks back on the actress's work as a breast health advocate.
10/16/2019
Speech
02:07
Honoree Vanessa Bell Calloway Takes the Stage
Actress Vanessa Bell Calloway gives an inspirational speech on the 2019 BET HER Fights: Breast Cancer stage.
10/16/2019
Performance
03:40
Samm Henshaw - "Church"
British singer Samm Henshaw delivers an awe-inspiring performance of his song "Church" at the 2019 BET HER Fights: Breast Cancer event.
10/16/2019
Performance
04:30
Jekalyn Carr - "I See Miracles"
Jekalyn Carr's stage presence is undeniable as she performs her single "I See Miracles."
10/16/2019
Performance
07:44
Johnny Gill Performs a Medley of His Greatest Hits
RnB crooner Johnny Gill serenades the crowd with a medley of his biggest songs.
10/16/2019
Highlight
00:43
Wendy Raquel Robinson Closes the Show
Host Wendy Raquel Robinson ends the show on a high note.
10/16/2019
Exclusive
03:29
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 Behind the Lens with Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry and the cast explain The Oval, premiering Wednesday at 9/8c, is less about White House politics and more about the first family's power struggle at home.
10/18/2019
Exclusive
03:26
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 Behind the Lens: Sistas
Tyler Perry and the cast of Sistas talk about what inspired the series and how it reflects the dynamics of modern women.
10/21/2019
Exclusive
02:00
Exclusive
08:14
How Well Do Tichina and Tisha Know R&B?
BFFs and 2019 BET Soul Train Awards co-hosts Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell put their RB knowledge to the test.
11/15/2019
Exclusive
02:04
Soul Train Awards 2019Remember These 32 Iconic Soul Train Awards Red Carpet Looks?
Take a walk down memory lane and check out the most unforgettable red carpet looks from Bobby Brown, Queen Latifah, Whitney Houston, TLC, Destiny's Child, Jidenna and more.
11/17/2019
Exclusive
01:06
Soul Train Awards 2019Yolanda Adams's Best Hair Moments
From glamorousupdos and braids to super-sleek locks, take a look at Lady of Soul Award honoree Yolanda Adams's most memorablehairstyles throughout the years.
11/17/2019
Exclusive
01:18
Soul Train Awards 2019Tisha Campbell's and Tichina Arnold's Best Red Carpet Looks
Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold have worn some of the hottest looks over the years; check out a few times the 2019 Soul Train Awards co-hosts slayed the red carpet.
11/17/2019
Exclusive
03:15
TwentiesS1 Lena Waithe Discusses the Premiere Season of Twenties
Twenties executive producer Lena Waithe talks about the new comedy series, delves into the show's characters and shares her views on being young, gifted and black.
01/22/2020
Exclusive
05:44
TwentiesS1 Meet the Cast of Twenties
Lena Waithe chats about casting for Twenties, and Sean "Big Sean" Anderson, Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham discuss their characters.
01/23/2020
Exclusive
04:19
TwentiesS1 The Making of Twenties
Lena Waithe gives a behind-the-scenes look at her show Twenties, from hiring "A Different World" showrunner Susan Fales-Hill to sharing authentic female experiences on TV.
01/29/2020
Exclusive
05:01
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020Rehearsal 360 Starring Le'Andria Johnson and Yolanda Adams
Get a behind-the-scenes look at Le'Andria Johnson and Yolanda Adams as they prepare to perform The Battle Is Not Yours at the 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.
02/01/2020
Highlight
02:21
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020Rickey Smiley Closes the Show
Host Rickey Smiley ends the show on a hopeful note.
02/01/2020
