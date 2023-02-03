America in Black
America In Black Extras - Patti LaBelle Turns 80
Season 2 • 05/29/2024
Artist, trailblazer and octogenarian Patti LaBelle talks about staying true to herself and her music, her historic Verzuz battle with Gladys Knight and her dream to go triple platinum.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Trailer
00:30
America in Black on the CROWN Act and Black LoveAmerica in BlackS1 E2
Experts shine a light on the CROWN Act and Black love, and Gayle King chats with Michael B. Jordan, on an all-new episode of America in Black airing Sunday at 10/9c.
03/02/2023
03:59
‘Praise This’ Star Crystal Renee Hayslett Talks About Her Big Break In Hollywood And The Faith Walk That Ignited Her Spiritual JourneyAmerica in Black
In the latest episode of BET News’ “America In Black,” the actress, best known for starring in Tyler Perry's BET+ show “Zatima,” talks about her new role.
05/16/2023
Exclusive
04:14
Gabrielle Union Discusses Her Life-Changing Trips to AfricaAmerica in BlackS1
Gabrielle Union shares how her time in Africa has taught her to see life with a fresh perspective and explains why Black women supporting each other can make the biggest difference.
07/03/2023
Interview
03:13
Kehinde Wiley on His Artful JourneyAmerica in BlackS1
Acclaimed visual artist Kehinde Wiley, known for his portraits of Barack Obama and other prominent black figures, reflects on his latest exhibition and how travel opens new horizons.
07/03/2023
Interview
03:00
America in Black Extras – Keith LeeAmerica in BlackS2
Food critic Keith Lee discusses the impact his viral TikTok reviews have on local restaurants and his vision for the future of his platform.
03/19/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00
A New Class of Celebrities Hits the Campus on College Hill
School is back in session as Karlous Miller, Tamar Braxton, Saucy Santana and more celebrities study, party and bond on a new season of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, now streaming.
06/21/2024
Trailer
00:30
Black Culture's Biggest Night Is Bigger Than EverBET Awards 2024
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the BET Awards 2024 will honor Usher with the Lifetime Achievement Award and feature performances from Victoria Monét, GloRilla, Muni Long, Shaboozey and more.
06/08/2024
Trailer
00:30
BET Awards 2024 Will Be an Unforgettable NightBET Awards 2024
Join culture's biggest night for showstopping fashion, incredible performances, major pop culture moments and more, airing Sunday, June 30, at 8/7c on BET.
05/30/2024
Trailer
01:51
The Ms. Pat Show Season 4 Trailer
Ms. Pat returns to dish out more tough love and hard life lessons to her dysfunctional family on Season 4 of the BET+ original series The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming.
05/23/2024