Beauty Village Presented by SheaMoisture
07/23/2024
At the 2024 BET Xperience, BET and SheaMoisture celebrated natural skincare with countless adoring fans at the Beauty Village, presented by SheaMoisture
Trailer
01:42
Tyler Perry's Bruh Trailer
The guys face big career moves, new romances and life-altering situations in an all-new season of Tyler Perry's Bruh, now streaming on BET+.
07/19/2024
Trailer
01:55
Carl Weber's The Family Business Season 5 Trailer
Painful secrets and bitter rivalries threaten the Duncan empire on a new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/11/2024
Trailer
01:00
A New Class of Celebrities Hits the Campus on College Hill
School is back in session as Karlous Miller, Tamar Braxton, Saucy Santana and more celebrities study, party and bond on a new season of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, now streaming.
06/21/2024
Trailer
01:51
The Ms. Pat Show Season 4 Trailer
Ms. Pat returns to dish out more tough love and hard life lessons to her dysfunctional family on Season 4 of the BET+ original series The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming.
05/23/2024