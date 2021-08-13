'Shy Guy' Singer Diana King Reveals Loss Of Daughter 08/19/2021
Shalamar Diana Wright passed away earlier this month.
Watching
01:10
Jadakiss Responds To Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Crush’ On The Breakfast Club
Tyler, The Creator tweeted how he had a ‘crush’ on Jadakiss during The Lox’ Verzuz battle.
08/13/2021
03:21
Audra McDonald Explains How She Unpacked Playing Aretha Franklin's Mother in ‘Respect’
The Tony winner says she tapped into the realities of being a Black mother to develop details about the virtually unknown character that is Barbara Franklin.
08/13/2021
02:45
Casper Bluff and Coca Vango - "My Shawty"
With a nod to Plies and T-Pain's 2007 hit song "Shawty," Casper Bluff and Coca Vango sing the praises of their own ride-or-dies in the music video for "My Shawty."
08/13/2021
01:27
Lizzo Breaks Down Into Tears On Instagram Live Over Body Shaming And Racist Messages
"On days when I should be the happiest, I just feel so down," Lizzo said, wiping away tears during an Instagram Live on Aug. 15.
08/16/2021
01:29
Erykah Badu Apologizes For ‘Inconsiderate’ Behavior At Barack Obama’s Birthday Party
Days after Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday, Erykah Badu has publicly apologized for being "so inconsiderate" at the celebrity-studded soirée.
08/16/2021
01:01
Silento Indicted For Murder
The “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rapper faces one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, aggravated assault and gun possession during the commission of a felony.
08/17/2021
01:11
Keyshia Cole Honors Her Mom Frankie Lons With A Final Farewell: 'We Will Miss You'
The singer posted photos on Instagram from her mother’s homegoing service.
08/18/2021
01:34
Former 'Idol' Finalist Syesha Mercado Holds Emotional Press Conference After Losing Custody Of Kids
The former 'Idol' finalist says she is fighting to regain custody of her 15-month old and newborn baby, whom she alleges were kidnapped by authorities.
08/18/2021
01:20
Cardi B Wants To ‘Get Some Surgery’ After She Gives Birth To Baby No. 2
"I'm ready to get some surgery too. Y'all know I love me some f**king surgery," Cardi said on Instagram live.
08/18/2021
01:01
Anderson .Paak Doesn’t Want Any Music Released When He Dies
“When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached," his new tattoo reads.
08/19/2021
01:12
'Shy Guy' Singer Diana King Reveals Loss Of Daughter
Shalamar Diana Wright passed away earlier this month.
08/19/2021
01:39
Kandi Burruss Documents Her Breast Reduction To ‘Be Real With People’
"Let's not let all the other diets and stuff that I've done confuse you into thinking that that's what made my boobs get reduced, because it is not, honey," Burruss said.
08/20/2021
01:10
Rapper Webbie Reportedly Recovering After Apparent On Stage Medical Emergency
A Twitter video appears to show the moment when several security guards walk alongside a stumbling Webbie and form a protective circle around him in the crowded club.
08/23/2021
01:18
3 Things You Didn't Know About Megan Thee Stallion
Ahead of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, we’re going to take a look at what people may not know about the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper.
08/24/2021
01:15
Lil Nas X Partners With Taco Bell
According to Billboard, the 22-year-old will be the chief impact officer at Taco Bell.
08/25/2021
01:17
This Is Why Kid Cudi Says He’s ‘A Complete Mess’ After A Recent Loss
The Cleveland, Ohio native penned an emotional Instagram post after his recent loss.
08/26/2021
01:01
Travis Scott Surprises Daughter Stormi With School Bus All To Herself
The rapper and Kylie Jenner are reportedly expecting their second child together.
08/26/2021
01:05
Lil Baby Donates Bikes To Kids, Partners With Footlocker To Refurbish Atlanta Basketball Court
The 26-year-old refurbished an Oakland City Park basketball court and donated 200 bikes to the neighborhood children.
08/30/2021
01:16
H.E.R. Scores First Movie Role In Remake Of A Classic
Find out which classic the "Focus" singer will star in!
08/30/2021
01:14
Rick James' Daughter Wants Terrence Howard To Play Him In A Biopic
“I love Terrence [Howard]. He looks like my dad's family. He exudes that and I just think that he's great," Ty James said during a recent interview.
08/31/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021