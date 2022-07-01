Oldest U.S. Veteran Lawrence Brooks Dies At 112 01/07/2022
"Serving God and being nice to people" was his secret to long life.
Watching
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Figuring Out 40 on Season 2 of First Wives Club
Romance is hard, as Bree, Hazel and Ari know all too well, but the ladies are still ride-or-die for each other on Season 2 of First Wives Club, Wednesdays at 10/9c.
02/03/2022
Trailer
00:30
They Don't Call Her Ruthless for Nothing
A young mother will do whatever it takes to free herself and her child from a dangerous cult in the BET+ Original series Tyler Perry's Ruthless, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/31/2022
Trailer
02:08
The Real Husbands of Hollywood Are Back
After five years, Kevin Hart, Nelly, J.B. Smoove, Nick Cannon and the other Real Husbands of Hollywood are back for a hilarious and star-studded new season, now streaming on BET+.
01/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
53rd NAACP Image AwardsThe 53rd NAACP Image Awards Is Honoring Black Excellence
Join host Anthony Anderson and all your favorite artists and entertainers as they celebrate the beauty of Black culture at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 26 at 8/7c.
01/24/2022