BET’s ‘The Business of Hip Hop’ Explores the Journey of DJ Envy

Nissan Next Up: Beats & Bars Contest Promo ft. Drea Knows Best and King Fresh BET Awards 2023

Win a chance to perform your hot 16 the night of the Hip Hop Awards! Nissan and BET are looking for aspiring artists to bless the mic and submit an original 16 bars that explains the THRILL of hip-hop. You could be the one lucky winner seen performing your rhymes right here on BET, the night of the BET Hip Hop Awards. Download the beat on BET.COM/NEXTUP, check out the official rules and submit your bars!