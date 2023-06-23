BET’s ‘The Business of Hip Hop’ Explores the Journey of DJ Envy
08/10/2023
Before ruling the airwaves, DJ Envy made mixtapes and mastered the turntables. Then one day, he grabbed the mic and discovered his way inside the business of hip hop.
01:00
Nissan Next Up: Beats & Bars Contest Promo ft. Drea Knows Best and King FreshBET Awards 2023
Win a chance to perform your hot 16 the night of the Hip Hop Awards! Nissan and BET are looking for aspiring artists to bless the mic and submit an original 16 bars that explains the THRILL of hip-hop. You could be the one lucky winner seen performing your rhymes right here on BET, the night of the BET Hip Hop Awards. Download the beat on BET.COM/NEXTUP, check out the official rules and submit your bars!
06/23/2023
03:56
VanVan Debuts 'Playing Outside Everyday' Video
Your new summer anthem now has an official music video!
06/26/2023
01:22
BET Awards 2023: Busta Rhymes Accepts the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award,’ Delivers Legendary Medley of HitsBET Awards 2023
The Brooklyn native tearfully accepted the prestigous honor for his contribution to hip hop and the culture.
06/27/2023
13:51
Uncle Luke Talks Being a Rap PioneerBET Awards 2023
The rapper also discusses how he was a major component in the free speech movement.
06/28/2023
10:26
Sexyy Red Talks Going Viral With ‘Pound Town’BET Awards 2023
The St. Louis rapper also shares thoughts on 50 years of hip-hop.
06/28/2023
06:48
BET Awards 2023: Key Glock Reminisces About The First Rap Song He HeardBET Awards 2023
The rapper also talks about 50 years of hip-hop
07/05/2023
06:38
Ambre Discusses Her Dream CollaborationBET Awards 2023
The New Orleans native has a long list, but there’s one person at the top.
07/06/2023
01:11
BET Awards 2023: 5 Epic Hip-Hop Moments From This Year’s CeremonyBET Awards 2023
From viral hits to an unexpected reunion, this year’s show had it all.
07/07/2023
17:57
Reason Talks 50 Years of Hip-HopBET Awards 2023
The hip hop superstar also names his top five rappers.
07/07/2023
05:46
BIA's Rise to the Top: A Journey of Authenticity, Resilience, and Purpose Beyond MusicBET Awards 2023
From navigating the tumultuous tides of adolescence to shining on the BET Awards stage, rapper BIA is setting her own course in the music industry, striving to make a difference beyond the fame and the fortune.
07/21/2023
06:56
08/10/2023
05:30
BET’s ‘The Business of Hip Hop’ Explores the Journey of Jim Jones
The jack-of-all-trades of hip hop, Jones has been both artist and executive, proving his talents are perfect for all aspects of the business.
08/10/2023
07:02
BET’s ‘The Business of Hip Hop’ Explores the Journey of Tracey Waples
With an eye for talent and a head for business, this influential music executive was always destined for greatness.
08/10/2023
09:58
BET’s ‘The Business of Hip Hop’ Explores the Journey of Kim Osorio
Becoming one of the first women to nationally cover hip hop, this journalist turned producer is finally getting the chance to tell her story.
08/10/2023
12:29
Victoria Monet Recalls Joining Rodney Jerkins' Girl Group + Predicts 'Jaguar II' Fan Favorite
Victoria Monet is gearing up to release the second installment of her Jaguar series and the singer/songwriter predicts which song she believes fans will gravitate to.
08/21/2023
25:02
Vic Mensa Explains Why His Music Is Therapeutic For Him + Urges Black People To Visit AfricaBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Fresh off the heels of his latest musical effort, 'Victor,' Vic Mensa exclusively talked to BET explaining how he uses music as therapy, the benefits of meditating, and reflected on his life-changing trip to Africa.
09/20/2023
18:57
OMG Girlz Define Success + Share The Biggest Lessons They’ve Learned Since Reuniting
The OMG Girlz (or should we say women) are back and they’re ready to level up. The trio reflects on the impact of their bold hair colors, getting harsh critique from adults during their debut, and shared their future plans now that they’re reunited.
09/22/2023
05:43
Growing Up in Brooklyn Made Rowdy Rebel Book and Street Smart
The other half of the notorious GS9 duo is more wise following his 7-year prison stint, and he’s ready to continue grinding for a peaceful life.
09/27/2023
01:50
5 Empowerment Anthems: Nas's Most Inspirational TracksBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Nas, one of hip-hop's most legendary lyricists, has consistently used his rhymes to uplift and empower listeners.
09/29/2023
00:59
7 Sonic Marvels Crafted by Hit-BoyBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Hit-Boy, the musical virtuoso born Chauncey Hollis, has emerged as a true maestro in hip-hop production. His prowess in crafting some of the genre's most exceptional beats is a testament to his undeniable talent.
09/29/2023
