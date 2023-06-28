Victoria Monet Recalls Joining Rodney Jerkins' Girl Group + Predicts 'Jaguar II' Fan Favorite
08/21/2023
Victoria Monet is gearing up to release the second installment of her Jaguar series and the singer/songwriter predicts which song she believes fans will gravitate to.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
10:26
Sexyy Red Talks Going Viral With ‘Pound Town’BET Awards 2023
The St. Louis rapper also shares thoughts on 50 years of hip-hop.
06/28/2023
06:48
BET Awards 2023: Key Glock Reminisces About The First Rap Song He HeardBET Awards 2023
The rapper also talks about 50 years of hip-hop
07/05/2023
06:38
Ambre Discusses Her Dream CollaborationBET Awards 2023
The New Orleans native has a long list, but there’s one person at the top.
07/06/2023
01:11
BET Awards 2023: 5 Epic Hip-Hop Moments From This Year’s CeremonyBET Awards 2023
From viral hits to an unexpected reunion, this year’s show had it all.
07/07/2023
17:57
Reason Talks 50 Years of Hip-HopBET Awards 2023
The hip hop superstar also names his top five rappers.
07/07/2023
05:46
BIA's Rise to the Top: A Journey of Authenticity, Resilience, and Purpose Beyond MusicBET Awards 2023
From navigating the tumultuous tides of adolescence to shining on the BET Awards stage, rapper BIA is setting her own course in the music industry, striving to make a difference beyond the fame and the fortune.
07/21/2023
06:56
BET’s ‘The Business of Hip Hop’ Explores the Journey of DJ Envy
Before ruling the airwaves, DJ Envy made mixtapes and mastered the turntables. Then one day, he grabbed the mic and discovered his way inside the business of hip hop.
08/10/2023
05:30
BET’s ‘The Business of Hip Hop’ Explores the Journey of Jim Jones
The jack-of-all-trades of hip hop, Jones has been both artist and executive, proving his talents are perfect for all aspects of the business.
08/10/2023
07:02
BET’s ‘The Business of Hip Hop’ Explores the Journey of Tracey Waples
With an eye for talent and a head for business, this influential music executive was always destined for greatness.
08/10/2023
09:58
BET’s ‘The Business of Hip Hop’ Explores the Journey of Kim Osorio
Becoming one of the first women to nationally cover hip hop, this journalist turned producer is finally getting the chance to tell her story.
08/10/2023
12:29
Victoria Monet Recalls Joining Rodney Jerkins' Girl Group + Predicts 'Jaguar II' Fan Favorite
Victoria Monet is gearing up to release the second installment of her Jaguar series and the singer/songwriter predicts which song she believes fans will gravitate to.
08/21/2023
25:02
Hip Hop Awards 2023: Vic Mensa Explains Why His Music Is Therapeutic To Him + Urges Travel to AfricaBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Fresh off the heels of his latest musical effort, 'Victor,' Vic Mensa exclusively talked to BET explaining how he uses music as therapy, the benefits of meditating, and reflected on his life-changing trip to Africa.
09/20/2023
18:57
OMG Girlz Define Success + Share The Biggest Lessons They’ve Learned Since Reuniting
The OMG Girlz (or should we say women) are back and they’re ready to level up. The trio reflects on the impact of their bold hair colors, getting harsh critique from adults during their debut, and shared their future plans now that they’re reunited.
09/22/2023
05:43
Growing Up in Brooklyn Made Rowdy Rebel Book and Street Smart
The other half of the notorious GS9 duo is more wise following his 7-year prison stint, and he’s ready to continue grinding for a peaceful life.
09/27/2023
01:50
Hip Hop Awards 2023: 5 Empowerment Anthems: Nas's Most Inspirational TracksBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Nas, one of hip-hop's most legendary lyricists, has consistently used his rhymes to uplift and empower listeners.
09/29/2023
00:59
Hip Hop Awards 2023: 7 Sonic Marvels Crafted by Hit-BoyBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Hit-Boy, the musical virtuoso born Chauncey Hollis, has emerged as a true maestro in hip-hop production. His prowess in crafting some of the genre's most exceptional beats is a testament to his undeniable talent.
09/29/2023
01:16
Hip Hop Awards 2023: 5 Classic Records Flipped: The Hitmaka WayBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
His unique ability to sample classic tracks and incorporate them into modern hits has solidified his status as a hitmaker in the music industry.
09/29/2023
01:34
Hip Hop Awards 2023: 5 Music Moments That Capture Coi Leray's Unapologetic AuthenticityBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Coi Leray has been making waves with her unapologetic style, powerful lyrics, and fearless personality for some time, delivering tracks like “No More Parties,” “Big Purr,” and more.
09/29/2023
01:48
Hip Hop Awards 2023: 21 Savage's Essential Tracks for New and Longtime FansBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
21 Savage has made a lasting mark on the rap industry with his gritty, unfiltered lyrics and unique storytelling.
09/29/2023
01:25
Hip Hop Awards 2023: 5 Songs That Showcase DJ Clark Kent's Sonic VersatilityBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
DJ Clark Kent is a legendary producer in the world of hip-hop, known for his unparalleled talent behind the boards. Over the years, he has crafted beats that have become timeless classics, contributing to the genre's evolution.
09/29/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Court Is in Session on Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles ItS1
Ms. Pat brings her signature straight talk and quick wit to the legal system as she and her jury of guest stars handle real-life cases on Ms. Pat Settles It, Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/27/2023
Trailer
00:30
Who Holds the Power on Season 5 of Tyler Perry's The Oval?Tyler Perry's The OvalS5
As the president faces multiple investigations, the first son is missing, and the first lady has a master plan on a new season of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/27/2023
Trailer
00:30
College Hill: Celebrity Edition Is in Session on Tuesdays
Join these eight celebrities at Alabama State University as they navigate academics and campus life on Season 2 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/24/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Sistas Is Back on a New NightTyler Perry's SistasS6
A new season means new beginnings for Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina and Fatima on Tyler Perry's Sistas, now airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
10/24/2023