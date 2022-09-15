‘Sweetie Pie’s’ Star Tim Norman Found Guilty In Murder-For-Hire Trial 09/19/2022
The reality star who had been partners in his mother’s St. Louis-area restaurant is accused of masterminding a murder-for-hire conspiracy.
Ice-T Comments On LA Gang Culture After Unfortunate Passing Of PNB Rock: “It’s Not A Game”
"LA is just a Dangerous place, rapper or not. Why test the streets," he tweeted.
09/15/2022
Queen Sugar Series Finale: Omar Dorsey And Tina Lifford Reminisce On Favorite Moments From Past Seasons
In a conversation with BET.com, the co-stars of the OWN series walk down memory lane to share highlights from past seasons and pay homage to creator of the show Ava DuVernay.
09/15/2022
The Woman King: Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Says She And Viola Davis Were A Dream Team
In a conversation with BET.com, she talks about working with the award-winning actress and how directing the movie pushed her out of her comfort zone.
09/16/2022
‘Splash’ Actress Daryl Hannah Chimes In To Support Halle Bailey As Ariel: “The Little Mermaid Is Black”
Hannah, who also starred as a mermaid, is the latest celebrity to come to the defense of Bailey for her portrayal.
09/16/2022
Cardi B Pleads Guilty To Strip Club Assault Charges
"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions," the Bronx rapper said in a statement.
09/16/2022
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Get to Know GloRilla
The BET Hip Hop Awards airs on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9 PM ET!
09/16/2022
The Woman King Cast Talk Dynamic Of Womanhood And Sisterhood
In a conversation with BET.com, co-stars Lashana Lynch and Shelia Atim dive deep into the themes of the film.
09/19/2022
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Neon And Colorful Fashions
The BET Hip Hop Awards airs on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9 PM ET!
09/19/2022
‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Trina McGee Reveals Why She Was Excluded From Show Finale
‘That was really hurtful to me for a long time,’ the actress told fellow cast members.
09/19/2022
Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Charged With Murder
Zulu was also hit with other charges, including aggravated assault, firearm possession during the commission of a felony, and battery.
09/19/2022
09/19/2022
PNB Rock’s Family Say They Are Having A Hard Time Retrieving The Rapper’s Body
His brother, PNB Meen, took to his social media to address the family's issues with obtaining his brother’s body: "It’s not right, yo. It’s goin on a week. Prayers up."
09/20/2022
Charles Barkley Says Auburn ‘Can’t Afford Me’ As Its Athletics Director
He annually attends the donor golf event with coach Bruce Pearl.
09/21/2022
Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty To Rape, Drug And Battery Charges
According to deputies, the rapper allegedly forced a woman to give him money following a dispute over finances, with the woman suffering minor injuries.
09/21/2022
Broadway Actress And Singer Marva Hicks Dies At 66
She shared the stage with Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.
09/21/2022
Viola Davis And Julius Tennon Respond To ‘The Woman King’ Critics
The #BoycottWomanKing was created on Twitter during the film's opening weekend.
09/22/2022
Pnb Rock: LAPD Say His Killing May Have Been An Organized Hit
Authorities are looking at possible foes and taking steps to go through the 30-year-old rapper’s personal life to see who he was associated with.
09/22/2022
Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Eric Holder Has Sentencing Postponed
Holder was also found guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter because two bystanders were hit by gunfire.
09/22/2022
Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Hottest Hip Hop Looks From Miami Rappers
Every city has its own fashion flare, and Miami's style is sizzling hot!
09/22/2022
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fat Joe Wants This Year’s Hip Hop Awards To Be The “Greatest” Ever Made
The host of this year's show is hyped up and honored to be the master of ceremonies!
09/23/2022
