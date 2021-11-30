Wife Of Legendary Music Business Exec Clarence Avant, Shot And Killed During Home Invasion 12/02/2021
What is unclear is what the motive of the intruders was, how many there were, or if the Avants knew them when they were home during the home invasion.
Ari Lennox Tweets About Being Arrested In Amsterdam Airport
The "Pressure" singer accused Amsterdam security of hating Black people.
11/30/2021
01:14
Soul Train Awards 2021: The Ladies Who Came To Slay On The Red Carpet
See who made our best-dressed list at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.
11/30/2021
01:03
2021 Soul Train Awards: Sexy Beards Spotted On The Red Carpet
It doesn't have to be Monday to add these fellas to our #MCM list!
11/30/2021
04:10
El DeBarge, Lucky Daye, Leon Bridges And More Share Their Favorite Holiday Traditions
See who's ready to get into the spirit of the season from the red carpet at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.
12/01/2021
05:05
All Aboard! Celebs Share Their Favorite Soul Train Memory
Check out how the iconic show has influenced some of today's hottest stars from the red carpet at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.
12/01/2021
01:37
2021 Soul Train Awards: Complete List Of Winners
From Jazmine Sullivan to Normani, the Soul Train Awards celebrated the absolute best in soul, R&B and hip hop!
12/01/2021
01:12
Milwaukee Rapper Big Wan, 19, Killed In Shooting
City police are investigating the teen's death as a homicide.
12/01/2021
01:17
Family Of Youngest Astroworld Victim Refuse Travis Scott's Request To Cover Funeral Costs
"I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy," said the family's lawyer in a statement.
12/01/2021
01:16
Rapper Asian Doll Faces Backlash For Hosting 'Indian-themed' Party
The Dallas rapper is throwing a 25th birthday party in Atlanta on Dec. 7.
12/02/2021
02:06
R&B Newcomer Jac Ross Joins The 'Soul Cypher' At The 2021 Soul Train Awards
The singer reveals who keeps him inspired musically and how his life has changed since releasing his single, "It's Ok To Be Black."
12/02/2021
01:37
01:12
2021 Soul Train Awards: Best Squad Moments On The Red Carpet
These family-like moments have us ready to call up our besties!
12/02/2021
01:03
2021 Soul Train Awards: Eye-Catching Shades On The Red Carpet
We're taking inspiration for our next optical purchase.
12/03/2021
01:18
Grand Jury Rules That Police Officer Will Not Be Charged In Shooting Of Pharrell's Cousin
Donovan Lynch, 25, was fatally shot on the Virginia Beach oceanfront back in March.
12/03/2021
01:32
3 Times New York Was Represented During DJ Cassidy's "Pass the Mic: Soul Train Edition"
DJ Cassidy was joined by legends in the music industry for a night of singing and fun.
12/06/2021
03:22
Ne-Yo Offers Advice To New Artists On How To Make It Big In The Music Biz
The two-time Soul Train Award winner explains how proud he is to see young singer/songwriters succeed.
12/06/2021
01:11
Drake Withdraws His Two 2021 Grammy Nominations
He was nominated for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance, and the two categories will move forward with just the remaining four nominees.
12/07/2021
01:10
2021 Soul Train Awards: Some Of Our Favorite Songs Ashanti Performed During Her ‘Lady of Soul’ Medley
From "Happy" to "Foolish," Ashanti brought the fire as usual!
12/07/2021
01:18
Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder
Aariel Maynor is also charged with two counts of residential burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
12/08/2021
01:00
2021 Soul Train Awards: Celebrity Couples Who Showed PDA On The Red Carpet, Backstage, And In The Audience
The star-studded evening was filled with love, peace, and soul, not to mention sweet couple moments we can't get enough of!
12/08/2021
