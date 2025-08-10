Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Elmiene

Elmiene reflects on the artists who shaped his music, how he honors his Sudanese roots, his multigenerational fan base and more.

Interview
23:41

Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Elmiene

Elmiene reflects on the artists who shaped his music, how he honors his Sudanese roots, his multigenerational fan base and more.
10/08/2025
