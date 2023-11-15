I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Patricia Davis
11/15/2023
Patricia Davis explains how skipping ballet to attend Afro dance classes led to her big break on "Soul Train," and she recalls her most memorable dances and experiences on the show.
Exclusive
16:06
11/15/2023
Exclusive
15:23
I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Daphne Davis HarveyBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Daphne Davis Harvey recalls how her famous family influenced the jazz scene, her first time going down the "Soul Train Line," her stage chemistry with fellow dancers and more.
11/15/2023
Exclusive
00:30
Soul Stars Shine Bright at the BET Soul Train Awards 2023BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Celebrate the spirit and style of the feel-good house party of the year at the BET Soul Train Awards 2023, airing Sunday, November 26, at 8/7c.
11/14/2023
Exclusive
20:29
Icon Living: Missy Elliott ProductionsBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Dive into this music video playlist featuring Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott's hottest collaborations and her signature unpredictable flow.
11/14/2023
Exclusive
19:51
Icon Living: Missy Elliott, Pt. 2BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Revisit more of Missy Elliott's most popular music videos, including "Get Ur Freak On," "Work It," "Throw It Back," "She's a B**ch" and "All N My Grill."
11/14/2023
Exclusive
20:57
Icon Living: Missy Elliott, Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Check out this exclusive selection of Missy Elliott's most iconic music videos, including "Lose Control," "One Minute Man," "Sock It 2 Me," "Pass That Dutch" and "Gossip Folks."
11/14/2023
05:16
Soul Train Awards 2023: A Salute to Missy ElliottBET Soul Train Awards 2023
A look at her cultural influence, her musical dominance, and finally receiving the recognition she so aptly deserves.
11/13/2023
Exclusive
21:11
Soulful Gospel, Pt. 2BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Dive into this playlist featuring music videos from popular contemporary gospel artists, including PJ Morton, Erica Campbell, Tauren Wells and James Fortune.
11/09/2023
Exclusive
21:11
Soulful Gospel, Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Check out this praise and worship music video playlist featuring Le'Andria Johnson, PJ Morton, Kelly Price, James Fortune and Erica Campbell.
11/09/2023
Exclusive
05:05
It's a Vibe - Fellas, Pt. 2BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Check out the men of "Soul Train" showing off their best steps.
11/07/2023
Exclusive
05:05
It's a Vibe - Fellas, Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
See a compilation of some of the guys bustin' moves during the famous "Soul Train" line dance.
11/07/2023
Exclusive
04:39
It's a Vibe - Ladies of the "Soul Train Line," Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Look back at "Soul Train Lines" from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s as dancers shake their groove thangs to hit tunes from every decade.
11/06/2023
Exclusive
06:35
DJ Quik - West Coast Hip-Hop PioneerBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Christian Crosby gives a crash course on DJ Quik's career, from his innovative mixtape "The Red Tape" to his signature drumbeat on 50 Cent's hit "In da Club," his production group and more.
11/06/2023
Exclusive
16:28
Papa's PlaylistBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Enjoy a selection of old school greats, including Al B. Sure!'s "Nite and Day," Musiq Soulchild's "sobeautiful," and Gerald Levert and Eddie Levert Sr.'s "Wind Beneath My Wings."
11/03/2023
Exclusive
23:48
Can't Get Enough of Kehlani, Pt. 2BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Revisit some of Kehlani's unforgettable music videos, including "Gangsta," "melt," "Everybody Business" and a collab with Chance the Rapper on "The Way."
11/02/2023
Exclusive
23:22
Can't Get Enough of Kehlani, Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
As a solo artist, Kehlani has proven she is an R&B powerhouse with numerous hits, including "Distraction," CRZY," "Bad News" and more.
11/02/2023
Exclusive
20:30
Lover Boy - 80s R&B HeavyweightsBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Relax with a series of R&B songs that set the mood, including "All I Do Is Think of You" by Troop, "Midas Touch" by Midnight Star and "It Takes a Good Woman" by The Isley Brothers.
11/02/2023
03:28
Soul Train Awards 2023: 5 Collaborative Tracks by Maverick City MusicBET Soul Train Awards 2023
When it comes to powerful gospel music, what comes to mind for many is Kirk Franklin’s uplifting songs.
11/01/2023
Exclusive
19:21
Soulful Sundays, Pt. 2BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Kick back with this playlist of easy, soulful tracks from En Vogue, Troop, Keith Sweat, 112 and other artists.
10/31/2023
