Ludacris' Longtime Manager Chaka Zulu Shot in Atlanta 06/28/2022
The legendary music executive was among three men shot following an argument, and one did not survive.
Watching
05:40
BET Awards 2022: Host Taraji P. Henson Shares Best Part About Being A Black Woman
The Academy Award nominee also opened up about her mental health journey.
06/24/2022
01:19
BET Awards 2022: Latto Crowned 'Best New Artist'
She also gave props to her fellow category nominees, saying, "You deserve this just as much as me."
06/26/2022
01:00
BET Awards 2022: These Men Stunned On The Red Carpet!
From fly two-piece suits, to sunglasses and blinged-out jewelry, these men wore their Sunday's best!
06/26/2022
02:01
BET Awards 2022: These Ladies Stunned On The Red Carpet!
From sexy dresses, to bright, summer colors to sleek hairstyles, these red carpet looks did not disappoint!
06/26/2022
01:01
Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3M Estate To Be Evenly Divided Between Widow And Parents
The court allowed his widow to be reimbursed $47,000, which included funeral costs and a mausoleum crypt at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in South Carolina.
06/27/2022
01:01
'Very Excited:' Summer Walker Is Expecting Baby No. 2
The singer is expecting her child with boyfriend, LVRD Pharaoh.
06/27/2022
01:00
Lil Tjay Still Unconscious After Shooting
TMZ reports after undergoing emergency surgery for multiple gunshot wounds, the rapper has made only some leg movements.
06/27/2022
01:00
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Best Presenter Looks
BET Awards 2022 presenters did not play when it came to fashion.
06/28/2022
01:13
Nick Cannon Launches Pediatric Cancer Foundation In Honor Of Late Son
His son Zen died of brain cancer at just five months old in Dec. 2021.
06/28/2022
03:36
Guess The Stunna: 2022 BET Awards' Host Taraji P. Henson Guess These Iconic Red Carpet Outfits
The Academy Award nominee puts her red carpet outfit memory to the test and guesses which celebrity wore which iconic outfit!
06/28/2022
01:05
Ludacris' Longtime Manager Chaka Zulu Shot in Atlanta
The legendary music executive was among three men shot following an argument, and one did not survive.
06/28/2022
01:00
Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer, Eric Holder, Reportedly Beaten Up in Custody
Holder, who is supposed to be separated from other inmates when being transported to and from the court, was allegedly physically assaulted.
06/29/2022
01:18
Avid R. Kelly Fan Who Made Videos Supporting Him Charged With Threatening Federal Prosecutors
Christopher Gunn is facing charges after threatening to "storm" the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn, N.Y., in a YouTube video.
06/29/2022
01:00
BET Awards 2022: Celebrating Diddy on the Red Carpet
These stars paid homage to the 'Lifetime Achievement' honoree Sean 'Diddy' Combs!
06/29/2022
01:07
YNW Melly Court Documents Allege Rapper Ordered Hit On His Mom
Prosecutors in the murder trial of the incarcerated rapper say they obtained proof of text messages from Melly signing off on the killing of Jamie Demons-King.
06/30/2022
01:16
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Sleek Red Carpet Hair
These stars showed off their glorious manes!
06/30/2022
01:10
Kimberly Elise Comes Out in Support of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned
"Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion," the actress posted on Instagram with a picture of a sleeping baby.
06/30/2022
01:04
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Red Carpet PDA
We can't get over these adorable moments from our favorite celebrity couples!
06/30/2022
01:12
BET Awards 2022: MC Lyte’s Fashion Evolution
As a hip hop legend, the trailblazer's style has evolved as much as she has.
07/01/2022
01:16
BET Awards 2022: 3 Things You Didn't Know About Multi-Talented Star Serayah
The breakout actress starred in several major projects, including Netflix's 'Burning Sands' and 50 Cent's hit series 'BMF.'
07/01/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:30
It's Duncan vs. Duncan on Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Duncans' loyalties to their allies and to one another are tested as old rivalries explode into chaos on the new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022