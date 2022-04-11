Rapper Hurricane G Has Passed Away
11/08/2022
She was 52 years old.
01:04
Atlanta Falcons Pay Tribute To Takeoff
A mural of Takeoff, painted by Armando Monoletti, was erected along the Atlanta BeltLine.
11/07/2022
01:23
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: T-Pain’s Hooks Are Unmatched in These Memorable Hits
The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres on Nov. 27!
11/07/2022
01:05
See Missy Elliott’s New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure That Is Extraordinarily Accurate
The Virginia-born rapper posted about it on Instagram.
11/07/2022
01:03
Dave Chappelle To Host Saturday Night Live
The musical guest will be Black Star (Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli).
11/07/2022
06:02
Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Was “Excited” And Would “Enjoy” Black Panther Sequel
The director also dishes on why he felt it was “perfect timing” for Rihanna’s comeback and lending her vocals to the Black Panther soundtrack.
11/08/2022
01:06
Lionel Richie Is Officially Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
The Grammy award-winning artist performed a medley of hits and gave a powerful speech on Nov. 5.
11/08/2022
01:19
Tia Mowry Opens Up About Being A Single Mom: 'I Am In Awe Of My Children'
The mom-of-two spoke to People about her mindset shift weeks after announcing her divorce from her husband of fourteen years, Cory Hardrict.
11/08/2022
01:19
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time To Receive The 'Legend' Award
The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres on Nov. 27!
11/08/2022
01:08
WATCH: TakeOff’s Family Holds Atlanta Candlelight Vigil In His Honor
A mural has also been painted in the city to remember the Migos rapper.
11/08/2022
01:07
Rapper Hurricane G Has Passed Away
Hurricane G, born Gloria Rodriguez, had Stage 4 cancer, according to her daughter Lexus.
11/08/2022
01:16
Drake and 21 Savage Sued By Conde Nast For Using Fake Vogue Cover To Promote New Joint Album ‘Her Loss’
The rappers used what looks like a real Vogue cover, allegedly leading fans to believe the publication would release a special edition with the duo.
11/09/2022
04:38
Letitia Wright Says Her Biggest Challenge Filming The ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Was Her Vulnerability
The actress and co-star Tenoch Huert also discuss how the sequel will help elevate the franchise for potential future films.
11/09/2022
01:06
Dancehall Artist Spice Opens Up About Her Recent 'Medical Scare,' Addresses Coma Rumors
Spice revealed she suffered "a damage [sic] hernia a few days ago that sent my body into sepsis, as a result I was rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery."
11/10/2022
01:11
Snoop Dogg Calls Out Claims That He Smokes Up To 150 Joints A Day
There seems to be a miscommunication on the west coast rapper’s daily consumption.
11/10/2022
01:28
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Chlöe Goes Glam
The singer leaves people speechless on the red carpet.
11/10/2022
01:18
Fat Joe Says Kanye West Showed Up At His Doorstep
In the next episode of ‘Red Table Talk,’ the Grammy-nominated rapper says he and West chatted for an hour.
11/10/2022
03:16
Lupita Nyong’o Says Black Panther Sequel Is A “Love Letter” To Chadwick Boseman
The actress also chats about how Chadwick Boseman’s legacy will continue in the sequel and beyond.
11/10/2022
03:27
Danai Gurira Says Chadwick Boseman’s Commitment Helped Create Black Panther Universe
The actress also discusses reconnecting with the Black Panther cast and how they “needed” each other after Chadwick Boseman’s passing.
11/11/2022
01:27
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
11/11/2022
