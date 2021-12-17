Capella Grey - "Talk Nice" 12/17/2021
Bronx-born rapper Capella Gray gets the club going in a luxurious coat with his smooth track "Talk Nice."
Performance
05:06
Mariah Carey, Khalid & Kirk Franklin - "Fall in Love at Christmas"
Mariah Carey, Khalid and Kirk Franklin sing about reigniting an old romance in their holiday-themed music video "Fall in Love at Christmas."
11/05/2021
Performance
03:16
Tomi Thomas - "GoGo Dancer"
Tomi Thomas serenades a woman on the beach in his music video for "GoGo Dancer."
11/09/2021
Performance
03:43
Skip Marley featuring Popcaan - "VIBE"
Skip Marley and Popcaan enjoy a night out on the town partying and dancing with a crew of street racers in the video for "VIBE."
11/18/2021
Highlight
01:45
Soul Train Awards 2021Normani Wins Best Dance Performance
Singer Normani accepts the award for Best Dance Performance for her collaboration with Cardi B on "Wild Side” at the BET Soul Train Awards 2021.
11/28/2021
04:45
Maxwell - "Off"
Neo-soul singer-songwriter Maxwell performs "Off," the first single from "blacksummers'NIGHT," the final album in a trilogy he's been working on for over a decade.
11/30/2021
Exclusive
04:57
Soul Train Awards 2021Long Live Disco
Gloria Gaynor and Donna Summer were among the stars who made their mark in disco music in the 1970s, and the genre encouraged party people to leave their worries behind.
11/30/2021
Exclusive
06:24
Soul Train Awards 2021We Love Ciara
Since Ciara's debut in 2004, her music has encouraged listeners to dance, move and know their own worth, and the entertainer has garnered many impressive accolades along the way.
12/01/2021
Exclusive
11:36
Soul Train Awards 2021I Was a "Soul Train" Dancer: Leland Ferguson
Leland Ferguson recalls getting kicked out of the "Soul Train" studios before becoming a regular on the show, his conventional fashion style, winning a dance battle against MC Hammer and more.
12/01/2021
04:50
Soul Train Awards 2021Soul Card Revoked
Tone Stith, Yung Bleu, Ms. Pat, El DeBarge, Leon Bridges, KJ Smith and others answer pop culture questions about Soul Train and Soul Train Awards 2021 honorees.
12/02/2021
Exclusive
05:54
Soul Train Awards 2021Ladies First - Ladies of Hip Hop
With dope rhymes and unique styles, Salt-N-Pepa, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Da Brat, Missy Elliott, Lil' Kim and Trina knocked down doors and shaped the game for today's female rap stars.
12/03/2021
Performance
05:29
Common featuring PJ - "Majesty (Where We Gonna Take It)"
Rapper Common teams up with R&B singer PJ on "Majesty (Where We Gonna Take It)," from his 2021 album "A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2."
12/06/2021
Exclusive
11:53
Soul Train Awards 2021Rehearsal 360° Starring Ashanti
Ashanti gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for her performance at the Soul Train Awards 2021 including her choreography, setlist, rehearsal and more.
12/07/2021
Highlight
04:40
TwentiesS2 Black Trivia Challenge with the Cast of Twenties
Iconic Eddie Murphy lines, Nia Long's music video appearance and a mystery rapper named Juicebox One are all on the table as the cast of Twenties gets quizzed in the Black Trivia Challenge.
12/08/2021
Exclusive
04:24
Soul Train Awards 2021You Go, Girl: Tichina Arnold
Whether it's acting, philanthropy or hosting, it seems like stage and screen icon Tichina Arnold can do it all with ease, and the Soul Train Awards are paying tribute to the beloved host.
12/09/2021
Interview
03:15
Games People PlayS2 Black Trivia Challenge with the Cast of Games People Play
The cast of Games People Play puts their Black pop culture knowledge to the test when they try to name who rapped the "In Living Color" theme song, who coined "Hot Girl Summer" and more.
12/10/2021
Performance
02:37
Performance
03:31
Koffee - "The Harder They Fall"
Jamaican artist Koffee heads to the Wild West to perform her single "The Harder They Fall," from the 2021 western movie of the same name.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021