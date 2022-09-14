R&B Singer Jesse Powell Passes Away At 51 09/14/2022
His sister Tamara Powell broke the news on Instagram.
Watching
01:02
Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed At Gunpoint in Chicago
The 27-year-old was held up at gunpoint on Sept. 4, when an assailant allegedly stole items, including a chain.
09/12/2022
01:07
Ray J Slams Kris Jenner Again In Sex Tape Scandal, Claims She Took A Fake Lie Detector Test
The "One Wish" singer claimed Jenner is the orchestrator of the leaked footage.
09/12/2022
01:01
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Squad Goals!
Watch the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 PM!
09/12/2022
04:51
Queen Sugar Series Finale: Bianca Lawson And Rutina Wesley Pay Their Respects To Creator Ava DuVernay
In a conversation with BET.com, the co-stars of the OWN series share their final thoughts now that the end of the 'Queen Sugar' era has arrived.
09/13/2022
02:02
BET’s Teen Summit Turns 20: Here Are 3 Things We Learned About The Classic Talk Show
Aug. 31st marked the 20th anniversary of BET’s award-winning, youth-led talk show, ‘Teen Summit.’ Discover just how impactful this classic still is in this new clip.
09/13/2022
06:17
Oprah Winfrey Confirms Her Biopic Is In The Works
In a conversation with BET.com, Winfrey and Reginald Hudlin also chat about their new documentary, Sidney, which is about Sidney Poitier’s life and career.
09/13/2022
01:14
Director Allen Hughes Recalls Firing Tupac On The Set Of ‘Menace II Society:’ "He Was Just Erratic”
“We would try to rehearse, and he would just say s*** and do s***, get up, and he was just erratic,” Hughes said.
09/13/2022
01:08
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins Her First Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series'
Her powerful acceptance speech encouraged others to never give up on themselves, no matter how long it takes.
09/13/2022
01:02
PnB Rock Shot and Killed In Los Angeles Shooting
He was reportedly dining at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in Inglewood when he was shot.
09/13/2022
01:22
Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Apologizes For Homophobic Comments
The star guard faced backlash over his offensive video that went viral.
09/13/2022
01:02
03:57
The Woman King: Viola Davis Says Film Will Move The Conversation Forward About Colorism In Hollywood
In a conversation with BET.com, Thuso Mbedu, who stars alongside Davis also takes a moment to share her words of gratitude to the award-winning actress.
09/15/2022
01:22
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Midwest Style Throughout The Years
The cool, laid back vibe they bring to their music is often replicated in their fashion.
09/15/2022
01:33
Ice-T Comments On LA Gang Culture After Unfortunate Passing Of PNB Rock: “It’s Not A Game”
"LA is just a Dangerous place, rapper or not. Why test the streets," he tweeted.
09/15/2022
08:10
Queen Sugar Series Finale: Omar Dorsey And Tina Lifford Reminisce On Favorite Moments From Past Seasons
In a conversation with BET.com, the co-stars of the OWN series walk down memory lane to share highlights from past seasons and pay homage to creator of the show Ava DuVernay.
09/15/2022
03:13
The Woman King: Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Says She And Viola Davis Were A Dream Team
In a conversation with BET.com, she talks about working with the award-winning actress and how directing the movie pushed her out of her comfort zone.
09/16/2022
01:05
‘Splash’ Actress Daryl Hannah Chimes In To Support Halle Bailey As Ariel: “The Little Mermaid Is Black”
Hannah, who also starred as a mermaid, is the latest celebrity to come to the defense of Bailey for her portrayal.
09/16/2022
01:00
Cardi B Pleads Guilty To Strip Club Assault Charges
"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions," the Bronx rapper said in a statement.
09/16/2022
Trailer
00:30
It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello
While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022