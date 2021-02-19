Nazanin Mandi 02/19/2021
Singer and model Nazanin Mandi spent many years dealing with body dysmorphia, but meeting with a trainer changed her life for the better.
Body of WorkDiggy Simmons
Musician and actor Diggy Simmons explains how working out gives him holistic rewards and provides him with a better life.
02/19/2021
Body of WorkRobert Ri'chard
Actor and trainer Robert Ri'chard outlines the scientific approach he took to his fitness journey and discusses the impact his attitude has had on others.
02/19/2021
Body of WorkNecole Kane
Bodybuilder and xoNecole founder Necole Kane discusses the unique challenges of being a Black woman in fitness contests and how fasted cardio fits into her routine.
02/19/2021
Body of WorkParker McKenna Posey
Actress Parker McKenna Posey tackles body positivity and what it means to love yourself while getting fit.
02/19/2021
Body of WorkApryl Jones
Entrepreneur, model and singer Apryl Jones discusses how her appearance has changed while working out and how her role as a mother shapes her outlook on fitness.
02/19/2021
Body of WorkNazanin Mandi
02/19/2021
Body of WorkAce Hood
All-around fitness is at the center of rapper Ace Hood's world, and he uses it to make him the best father he can be.
02/19/2021
Body of WorkRebecca Crews
Singer-songwriter and actress Rebecca Crews has always been athletic, but her fitness work really kicked into high gear when she became a mother.
02/19/2021
