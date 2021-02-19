Nazanin Mandi
02/19/2021
Singer and model Nazanin Mandi spent many years dealing with body dysmorphia, but meeting with a trainer changed her life for the better.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Highlight
05:12
Ace Hood
All-around fitness is at the center of rapper Ace Hood's world, and he uses it to make him the best father he can be.
02/19/2021
Highlight
05:25
Apryl Jones
Entrepreneur, model and singer Apryl Jones discusses how her appearance has changed while working out and how her role as a mother shapes her outlook on fitness.
02/19/2021
Highlight
05:58
Diggy Simmons
Musician and actor Diggy Simmons explains how working out gives him holistic rewards and provides him with a better life.
02/19/2021
01:32
Miguel And Nazanin Mandi Separate After 17 Years Together
“The couple both wish each other well," a rep for the pair shared with People.
09/29/2021
Highlight
05:11
Nazanin Mandi
Singer and model Nazanin Mandi spent many years dealing with body dysmorphia, but meeting with a trainer changed her life for the better.
02/19/2021
01:13
Nazanin Mandi Speaks On 'Real Love' Weeks Following Her Separation From Singer Miguel
Nazanin has not lost hope in finding true love despite the breakup.
11/12/2021
Highlight
08:14
Necole Kane
Bodybuilder and xoNecole founder Necole Kane discusses the unique challenges of being a Black woman in fitness contests and how fasted cardio fits into her routine.
02/19/2021
Highlight
06:31
Parker McKenna Posey
Actress Parker McKenna Posey tackles body positivity and what it means to love yourself while getting fit.
02/19/2021
Highlight
04:51
Rebecca Crews
Singer-songwriter and actress Rebecca Crews has always been athletic, but her fitness work really kicked into high gear when she became a mother.
02/19/2021
Highlight
06:25
Robert Ri'chard
Actor and trainer Robert Ri'chard outlines the scientific approach he took to his fitness journey and discusses the impact his attitude has had on others.
02/19/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
The Coach Vick ExperienceThe Coach Vick ExperienceS1
NFL legend Michael Vick returns home to VA as head coach of Norfolk State, determined to revive the struggling HBCU football program with his family by his side and everything on the line.
01/26/2026
Trailer
01:24
The Shift - Where Women Turn Breakdowns Into BreakthroughsThe ShiftS1
At its core, The Shift is about empowerment, accountability, and possibility — proving that with the right support system, one breakthrough can change everything.
04/13/2026
Trailer
00:30
The Shift TrailerThe ShiftS1
The Shift is a transformational unscripted series built on one powerful truth: we are all the CEO of our own lives, but no one rises alone.
04/17/2026
Trailer
01:00
This Is The ShiftThe ShiftS1
In The SHIFT, Tai Beauchamp curates a custom board of mentors for each mentee, bringing together the guidance, accountability, and expertise they need to break through personal and professional barriers.
04/15/2026