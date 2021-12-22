John Legend Sells Music Catalog Dating Back To 2004 01/10/2022
The Ohio native sold the copyrights to his music works and his rights to receive royalties from any songs he wrote from Dec. 1, 2004, to Jan. 1, 2021.
Notorious B.I.G. Iconic Brooklyn Apartment Sells For More Than Asking Price
The recently renovated 1,700 square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex is located in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Fort Greene and features 12-foot-high ceilings and a fireplace.
12/22/2021
Snoop Dogg Calls For Peace In Hip Hop After Death Of Drakeo The Ruler
"I'm not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA," Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram.
12/22/2021
Quavo Sued For Allegedly Assaulting A Limo Driver
According to court documents, the driver says he was ordered to take the Migos rapper and others from a club to a hotel, but things got heated when he forgot a member of their party.
12/31/2021
Lil Wayne's Security Guard Presses Charges Over Rapper Alleged Gun Assault
The guard, whose identity has not been revealed, claims the emcee hit him numerous times with an AR-15-style rifle last month.
01/05/2022
Ye Is Actively Working On 'DONDA 2'
Steven Victor, COO of G.O.O.D. Music, says this will be the rapper's first-ever sequel LP.
01/05/2022
Soulja Boy Retires From Rapping, Heads Into The Acting World
“I’m an actor now,” he shared. “Shout-out to P. Diddy.”
01/06/2022
Force MDs Star Jessie Lee Daniels Passes Away At 57
He was part of the much-beloved R&B group where he sang lead on their major hits including, "Tender Love" and "Love is a House."
01/06/2022
Grammys 2022 Postponed Indefinitely
A new date for the 64th annual show has not yet been confirmed.
01/07/2022
Parliament-Funkadelic Co-Founder Calvin Simon Dies at 79
"Rest in peace to my P-Funk brother Mr. Calvin Simon," George Clinton wrote on Facebook.
01/10/2022
Young Dolph Alleged Murder Suspect Vows To Turn Himself Into Authorities
Memphis rapper Justin Johnson took to Instagram to proclaim his innocence, saying he will "be back sooner than you can blink."
01/10/2022
New Orleans City Council Votes To Rename Robert E. Lee Blvd After Musician Allen Toussaint
Toussaint is a legendary New Orleans performer, producer and songwriter who died in 2015.
01/11/2022
Young Dolph Tribute Album Announced
'Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph' will drop later this month.
01/11/2022
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Captured In Indiana After Manhunt
The U.S. Marshals announced Justin Johnson was arrested on Jan. 11 after he posted he'd turn himself in on Jan. 10, but released a music video instead.
01/12/2022
Kool Moe Dee's 'Rapper Report Card' Grading Jay-Z, Biggie, Tupac And Others Has Twitter In A Frenzy
His hip-hop 'rapper report card,' which he completed in the 90s, went viral on Twitter, where he graded emcees on their vocabulary, articulation, creativity, and more.
01/12/2022
Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Speaks Out In Her First Interview Since His Death: “It’s Been Extremely Difficult"
"Adolph was my soulmate when I say they stole my future, it has taken a long time to iron out the kinks," she revealed to ABC News Live Prime.
01/14/2022
A Mary J. Blige And Whitney Houston Duet Was Reportedly Turned Down By Clive Davis
Mary J. Blige's 1999 hit, 'Don?t Waste Your Time,' featuring the late Aretha Franklin, was originally offered to Houston.
01/14/2022
Cops Search For Suspect In Mass Shooting At Oregon Rap Concert
"I think this is about as close as you're going to get and certainly one of the highest profile shootings that we've had," said Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner.
01/18/2022
Vic Mensa Arrested At D.C. Airport On Felony Drug Charges
He was charged with felony narcotics possession charges after officials allegedly found LSD and psychedelic mushrooms in his luggage.
01/19/2022
Cardi B Awarded $1.25 Million In Defamation Lawsuit Against YouTuber
The "Up" artist also wants justice for social media influencer Lauren Smith-Fields.
01/26/2022
