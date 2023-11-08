BET Her Live! Hosted by Yo-Yo
Lil' Mo - "Superwoman Pt. II"
Season 1 E 1 • 08/11/2023
Rapper Lil' Mo gets the BET Her Live! crowd on their feet with a dynamic performance of her hit single "Superwoman Pt. II" from her 2001 debut album "Based on a True Story."
Performance
04:01
Lil' Mo - "4 Ever"BET Her Live! Hosted by Yo-YoS1 E1
Lil' Mo lets her man know she's ready to settle down and be his ride-or-die for life with her song "4 Ever" from her 2003 album "Meet the Girl Next Door."
08/11/2023
Performance
02:39
Da Brat - "Give It 2 You"BET Her Live! Hosted by Yo-YoS1 E2
Da Brat reaffirms her iconic status with a fire performance of "Give It 2 You" from her 1994 debut record "Funkdafied," the first album by a female rapper to go platinum.
08/11/2023
Performance
02:47
702 - "Where My Girls At?"BET Her Live! Hosted by Yo-YoS1 E3
The ladies of 702 bring their energetic vibe to a crowd-pleasing performance of their chart-topping 1999 hit "Where My Girls At?"
08/11/2023
