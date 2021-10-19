BET presents BLACK CANVAS. A celebration for all forms of Black creative expression. 12/13/2021
In this series, BET turned over the canvas to Black artists in major cities across America. Each artist identified a phrase and used it as inspiration to commemorate their city.
Watching
00:09
BET presents BLACK CANVAS for Black creativity and storytelling. Coming Soon!
A celebration for Black creative expression. Black creators. Black visionaries. Black talent. Black community. A blank, Black canvas for Black creativity and storytelling.
10/19/2021
01:30
Vince Ballentine paints the power of that which is natural.
Vince Ballentine says "Universal Wisdom" reflects Cleveland; where Black culture lives, grows and becomes beautiful. The mural is meant to reflect the beauty we see every day.
12/10/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021