BETX 2024: Celebrity Basketball Game Presented by Degree
08/09/2024
At the 2024 BET Xperience, the Celebrity Basketball Game, presented by Degree, was one of the biggest highlights of the whole weekend!
01:02
Cardi B's Critique of Popeyes Wings Could Lead to a New Collaboration Deal.
Cardi B might collaborate with Popeyes after criticizing their wings.
07/31/2024
01:01
Megan Thee Stallion Performs Hits Mashup at Kamala Harris Rally
Megan Thee Stallion's hits energize Kamala Harris rally.
07/31/2024
01:12
Macy Gray Reveals Surprising Side Effect of Ozempic
Macy Gray shares unexpected Ozempic side effect.
07/31/2024
01:06
Jonathan Majors Speaks on Robert Downey Jr. Replacing Him
Jonathan Majors heartbroken over Robert Downey Jr. replacement
08/02/2024
01:03
Maya Rudolph Returns as Kamala Harris for SNL Season 50
Maya Rudolph is back as Kamala Harris on SNL Season 50 opener
08/02/2024
01:09
Cardi B Announces Pregnancy Following Divorce from Offset
Cardi B pregnant amid Offset divorce and custody battle
08/02/2024
01:25
Flavor Flav Becomes Hype Man for US Women’s Water Polo Team
Flavor Flav sponsors US women’s water polo, helps athlete pay rent
08/02/2024
01:02
Blair Underwood Rejected SATC Role to Challenge Negative Black Stereotypes
Blair Underwood declined a role in "Sex and the City" to avoid perpetuating negative Black stereotypes.
08/02/2024
01:00
Simone Biles Celebrates Her Black Job and Gold Medals
Simone Biles expresses pride in her job and celebrates her gold medals.
08/06/2024
00:50
Serena Williams Turned Away at Paris Restaurant, Venue Responds
The Peninsula Paris explains denying entry to Serena Williams.
08/07/2024
01:29
01:04
Kevin Hart Calls on Voters to Step Up This Election Season
Kevin Hart challenges voters to take action and make an impact in the upcoming election.
08/13/2024
01:08
Blueface Sentenced to 4 Years, Chrisean Rock Faces 8 Years
Blueface gets 4 years in prison, while Chrisean Rock faces up to 8.
08/13/2024
01:10
Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum Stun Fans with Baby Reveal at 2024 Olympics
Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum introduce their first child at the 2024 Paris Olympics, surprising the world.
08/13/2024
01:10
Ayesha Curry in Heated Confrontation with Paris Authorities at Olympics
Ayesha Curry clashes with Paris authorities during a tense encounter at the Olympic grounds.
08/13/2024
00:49
Halle Berry’s Worst On-Set Injuries Revealed
Halle Berry spills on her most severe on-set injuries, including broken bones and more.
08/15/2024
01:05
Janet Jackson Shocks Fans with Stevie Wonder and Samuel L. Jackson Reveal
Janet Jackson reveals she's related to Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman, and Samuel L. Jackson, surprising fans.
08/15/2024
01:00
Latto Embarks on Her First North American Tour
Latto’s debut tour promises electrifying performances across the US.
08/16/2024
01:32
Marlon Wayans Criticizes DJ Vlad Over $40K Interview Dispute
Marlon Wayans criticizes DJ Vlad during a heated dispute, condemning his homophobic comments and sparking controversy.
08/19/2024
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted LivingTyler Perry's House of PayneS10
Tuesday night is family fun night with new back-to-back episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living, airing at 9/8c on BET.
08/14/2024
Trailer
02:05
BET For the Love of Hip Hop Honors 50 Years of Music HistoryBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Ice Spice, T.I., Big Daddy Kane and more greats celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary in the documentary BET For the Love of Hip Hop.
08/12/2024
Trailer
00:30
Court Is Back in Session on Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles ItS2
The cases are real and the laughs keep coming on all-new episodes of Ms. Pat Settles It, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
08/09/2024
Trailer
01:42
Tyler Perry's Bruh Trailer
The guys face big career moves, new romances and life-altering situations in an all-new season of Tyler Perry's Bruh, now streaming on BET+.
07/19/2024