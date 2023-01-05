BET Current: Brandy’s Health Scare, D’Angelo’s Daughter Speaks Out, and KD’s Record-Breaking Deal
10/20/2025
From Brandy’s mid-tour exit to an exclusive with D’Angelo’s daughter and Kevin Durant’s historic $90M extension, Danielle Young breaks down this week’s biggest headlines.
Exclusive
01:28
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Soulquarians vs. Griselda
The Soulquarians fused soul, hip-hop and jazz in their communal music-making collective, while Westside Gunn's Griselda Records opts for a rugged aesthetic.
05/01/2023
Exclusive
01:18
Midwest: Soulquarians vs. Hypnotize Minds
This Midwest match pits the Soulquarians, the multitalented collective whose musical impact is still felt today, against Hypnotize Minds, founded by the Oscar-winning duo Three 6 Mafia.
05/09/2023
