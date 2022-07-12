Keke Palmer Calls Out Trolls Calling Her ‘Ugly’ Without Makeup: 'I'm Beautiful in Real Life'
12/09/2022
“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it,” she tweeted.
This Singer Is 2022’s Most Viewed Artist On TikTok
Their songs quickly go viral on the app.
12/07/2022
01:06
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
Her neighbors shared that the 63-year-old was private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit.
12/07/2022
03:11
‘Emancipation’s’ Charmaine Bingwa Discusses Why It’s More Than About Slavery
The actress plays ‘Whipped Peter’s’ wife in the film in theaters now and streaming on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9.
12/07/2022
02:18
For Will Smith, ‘Emancipation’ Means More Than Escaping Slavery
The actor talks about the inspiration behind the movie and how he’s emancipated himself.
12/08/2022
01:04
Lizzo Shared Her Shining Moment At 'The People's Choice Awards' With Her 'Mama' and 17 Changemakers
The “Truth Hurts” singer dedicated the award and her acceptance speech to 17 activists, calling each one by name.
12/08/2022
01:24
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know Atlanta Artist Baby Tate
The emcee gave a high-energy performance of her single, ‘Do Better.’
12/08/2022
01:05
Cardi B Opens Up About Removing Butt Injections, Offers Advice
The rapper details the importance of researching and listening to your doctor before any cosmetic procedure.
12/09/2022
01:11
Wendy Williams' Son, Kevin Hunter Jr., Reportedly Owes $70,000 in Back Rent, Faces Eviction
The lawsuit contends that the last time Hunter paid rent was in February 2022, according to PEOPLE.com.
12/09/2022
01:12
Summer Walker Responds To Backlash Over Post Looking For ‘White Or Gay’ Assistant
The Atlanta singer also had required applicants be at least 25 years old and know how to “build stuff.”
12/09/2022
01:04
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Five Times Luenell Gave Us Life
At the Soul Train Awards, she brought fun and comfort in her brightly colored outfit and accessories.
12/09/2022
01:16
01:12
Snoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Change The Name Of A Breakfast Cereal
The breakfast cereal, Snoop Loopz, was stripped of its name after complaints from an unnamed competitor, according to Rolling Stone.
12/12/2022
01:08
DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dies at 40
Boss was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
12/14/2022
01:10
Marsai Martin Shares A Health Update After Undergoing Surgery To Remove A Painful Ovarian Cyst
BET News WildMoka Profile
12/14/2022
01:28
Gunna Released From Jail After Entering Plea Deal In YSL Case
He spent seven months behind bars.
12/15/2022
01:20
Tory Lanez Trial: Megan Thee Stallion's Former Best Friend Kelsey Harris Takes Witness Stand, Claims Notion She Shot The Rapper Is 'Ridiculous'
She called the trial a "triggering situation."
12/15/2022
03:24
Nia Long Opens Up About 'The Best Man' Cast Knowing Their Worth And Value
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' which also stars Taye Diggs is available for streaming on Peacock on Dec. 22!
12/15/2022
01:17
YNW Melly’s Mom Demands Investigation Into Alleged Abuse Of Rapper In Jail
The 'Murder On My Mind' rapper recently described the conditions he allegedly experienced behind bars in Florida.
12/16/2022
01:01
Coroner Confirms DJ tWitch’s Cause of Death
The beloved dancer and DJ was found dead on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
12/16/2022
03:24
The Cast of 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Give A Special Thank You To All Their Loyal Fans
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' is available for streaming on Peacock on Dec. 22!
12/16/2022
