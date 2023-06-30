Pastor Mike Jr. - "Amen"
01/31/2025
Pastor Mike Jr. joyfully celebrates God's many blessings in this music video for "Amen."
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Performance
03:52
Jovonta Patton - "Always"
Jovonta Patton invites his fellow believers -- including one man seeking a life change -- to praise their faith in God's willingness to "Always" heal and provide.
06/30/2023
Performance
04:45
Smokie Norful - "I Still Have You"
Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Smokie Norful is grateful to know that, even at his lowest points, God will always be with him in the music video for "I Still Have You."
07/11/2023
Performance
06:09
Maranda Curtis - "Let Him In"
Maranda Curtis braves an amateur night in 1940s South Carolina and encourages the audience to open their hearts to the Lord in the music video for "Let Him In."
08/10/2023
Performance
05:06
Kirk Franklin - "Try Love"
Kirk Franklin has an upbeat message of hope to share with a dispirited room full of diners in the music video for his single "Try Love."
08/29/2023
Performance
03:47
Koryn Hawthorne - "Look at God"
Koryn Hawthorne enjoys the beauty of the world around her as she recounts the many blessings she owes to her boundless faith in the ethereal music video for her song "Look at God."
09/20/2023
Performance
09:54
Anthony Hall - " He's Alright"
Anthony Hall delivers a spirit-filled performance of his praise and worship song "He's Alright."
11/03/2023
Performance
02:32
Dante Bowe - "Fire"
Dante Bowe doesn't have time for haters or materialistic goals now that he's chosen to prioritize his spiritual life over everything else in the simple, intimate video for his song "Fire."
01/17/2024
Performance
03:32
Christina Bell - "Still Holding On"
Christina Bell is prepared to keep going in the face of hardship, as long as she has her faith, in this soulful music video for her song "Still Holding On."
01/26/2024
Performance
06:08
Victory - "One Thing"
Victory finds solace in knowing God is in her life in this music video for "One Thing."
02/09/2024
Performance
03:54
BeBe Winans ft. Gerald Albright - "Father in Heaven (Right Now)"
In a collection of clips taken from his tour of South Africa, BeBe Winans performs "Father in Heaven (Right Now)" with his band and saxophone player Gerald Albright.
04/18/2024
Performance
05:48
Malcom Christopher II - "Do It for Me"
Malcom Christopher II reflects on God's power and asks Him to grant the singer deliverance from his struggles in the "Do It for Me" video.
07/08/2024
Performance
03:34
Yolanda Adams - "Church Doors (Remix)"
Yolanda Adams brings in an eclectic group of performers to spread joy in her upbeat tune "Church Doors (Remix)."
08/30/2024
Performance
03:21
Nia Allen featuring Jor'Dan Armstrong - "Sunshine"
Nia Allen is joined by Jor'Dan Armstrong to bask in the joy of their faith in this music video for "Sunshine."
10/11/2024
Performance
03:45
Jon Keith featuring Annatoria - "NO LOVE"
Jon Keith and Annatoria consider the risks and rewards of a life-changing romance in the video for their song "NO LOVE."
10/15/2024
Performance
02:55
Tasha Cobbs Leonard - "Do It Anyway"
Tasha Cobbs Leonard can't be swayed from her strong faith in God and herself in the uplifting video for "Do It Anyway."
10/21/2024
03:31
I Prayed For You
MAJOR. offers a message of hope for the world and the ones he loves in this music video for "I Prayed for You (Said a Prayer)."
11/14/2024
Performance
02:53
Evvie McKinney - "Don't Walk Away"
Even when times get hard, Evvie McKinney won't stray from the path God has laid out for her in the video for "Don't Walk Away."
11/22/2024
Performance
03:28
Deitrick Haddon & Voices of Unity - "Hold on 2 Your Faith"
A day at the salon becomes a day of worship in Deitrick Haddon and the Page-Lockhart sisters' jubilant video for "Hold on 2 Your Faith."
12/06/2024
03:38
Erica Campbell - "Trust and Obey"
Erica Campbell explores picturesque London as she declares her commitment to following God's word in her music video for "Trust and Obey."
01/20/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024