ESPN Host’s Leaked Comment About Black Colleague Reveals The Truth About Many ‘White Allies’ 07/06/2021
Black Twitter weighs in on Rachel Nichols’ remarks about Maria Taylor.
Watching
01:20
Tyler Perry Celebrates ‘Sistas’ Star Crystal Renee Hayslett
Crystal Renee Hayslett has blown up as Fatima on Tyler Perry’s "Sistas," and Perry publicly shared how proud of her he is.
06/29/2021
01:03
Safaree Samuels Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Estranged Wife Erica Mena
Erica Mena filed for divorce in May while pregnant with the couple’s second child.
06/30/2021
01:07
NeNe Leakes Says Husband Gregg’s Cancer Returned, Remains in Hospital After Surgery
“I’d love everybody to pray for Gregg… pray for his strength… and pray for me too," NeNe said during a recent interview.
06/30/2021
09:16
Kel Mitchell Talks New Partnership With World Vision
The actor and comedian also proudly speaks about his faith, his family and fatherhood.
07/01/2021
01:19
Bill Cosby Released From Prison, Sex Assault Conviction Overturned
The 83-year old served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence.
07/01/2021
01:27
Meghan McCain Throws Fit Over Olympian Gwen Berry’s Flag Protest: 'I Will Die For This'
"It is not appropriate or patriotic to go to a foreign country where you are supposed to represent America and act like it's just about you," McCain ranted.
07/01/2021
01:29
Phylicia Rashad Tweet on Bill Cosby Release Disavowed by Howard University
The school appointed Rashad dean of Howard's College of Fine Arts in May.
07/02/2021
02:10
Tabitha Brown Peacefully Claps Back To Wendy Williams, Also Releases Limited Edition McCormick Seasoning
Brown also teamed up with McCormick to release a limited-edition seasoning; allspice, thyme, turmeric, cayenne pepper plus mango and pineapple, available for purchase on July 8.
07/02/2021
01:04
Don Cheadle Says He Secretly Married His Longtime Partner Bridgid Coulter
Cheadle and Coulter, who have been together since 1992 and have two daughters together, tied the knot during the pandemic.
07/02/2021
01:15
Naturi Naughton Defends Phylicia Rashad After Bill Cosby Backlash
"Why are Black people so quick to #cancel each other," the actress asked.
07/06/2021
01:25
01:13
Ciara And Russell Wilson Recreate Princess Diana And Prince Charles Photo
The lovebirds beautifully recreated a photo of Princess Diana and Prince Charles that was taken of the royal couple in the Italian city in 1985.
07/07/2021
01:29
ESPN Removes Rachel Nichols From NBA Finals Coverage Over Maria Taylor Comments
Reporter Malika Andrews will provide the sideline reports instead of Nichols.
07/08/2021
01:14
Shaunie O’Neal Shows Off Her New Pastor Boyfriend
She took to her Instagram to honor Pastor Keion Henderson for his 40th birthday, sharing photos and videos of their time together.
07/08/2021
01:01
'When They See Us' Actress Suzzanne Douglas Dies At 64
She also appeared in 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back' and 'The Parent 'Hood.'
07/08/2021
01:19
Family of Murdered TikTok Star Swavy Responds To Wendy Williams
Swavy's grieving mother responded to a July 7 episode of Williams' hot topics segment when the host proclaimed, "I have no idea who this is."
07/12/2021
01:20
Kenya Duke, Gary Owen's Estranged Wife, Rips Into A Woman She Believes Is His Mistress
In a recent Instagram post, Duke implied the alleged mistress went on a trip with Owen to the Bahamas and Florida, writing, "can't wait to see that tan in court."
07/12/2021
01:02
Tristan Thompson And Lamar Odom Are Fighting In Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Comments
Odom calling his ex-wife 'hottie' on an Instagram post didn't seem to sit well with Thompson.
07/12/2021
01:10
Eddie Murphy’s Son and Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Are Dating
Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence posted glimpses of their romance on Instagram.
07/13/2021
01:05
Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Star, Dead At 75
Robinson, who also starred in "Set It Off," died from cardiac arrest and organ failure due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma – a type of cancer.
07/13/2021
