Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lons’ Cause Of Death Revealed 10/04/2021
Frankie was a regular on BET's 2006 reality show, 'Keyshia Cole: My New Life,' where Cole had many heart-to-heart moments about her mother’s struggles with addiction.
Saweetie, The Newest Rapper Turned Mogul, Received 3 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations
With a ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist’ nomination, Saweetie’s career is on the rise.
09/30/2021
‘Best New Hip Hop Artist’ Nominee Blxst Is A Multi-Talented Rapper & Producer
Blxst is known for his hooks and weaving intricately between singing and rapping.
09/30/2021
Ashanti Plans To Re-Record Her Debut Album After Obtaining Ownership Of Her Masters
She recalled creating the album in her basement, adding that she's grateful for the ability to do it over.
09/30/2021
‘Best Live Performer’ Nominee Busta Rhymes Brings Energy To Every Performance
The veteran rapper isn’t new to this and proves hip hop is ageless.
10/01/2021
DJ Khaled Has 3 BET Hip Hop Award Nominations
Winning 13 BET Hip Hop Awards is definitely a major key.
10/01/2021
Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige Among Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show Performers
Dr. Dre and Eminem will also join them.
10/01/2021
‘Best New Artist’ Nominee Pooh Shiesty Was Dubbed “Kobe” By Gucci Mane
With 3 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations, the young rapper is definitely catching people’s attention.
10/04/2021
‘DJ of the Year Nominee’ D-Nice Digitized The Partying Experience
Over the last year and a half, D-Nice proved that a party can happen anywhere.
10/04/2021
Lil Baby Racked Up 6 BET Hip Hop Award Nominations
The ‘Lyricist of the Year’ nominees has bars for days.
10/04/2021
Baton Rouge Lawmaker Strips R. Kelly Of ‘Key To The City’ She Once Presented To Him
The honor was given to the fallen music icon in 2013 despite ongoing allegations at the time.
10/04/2021
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Best Hip-Hop Platform Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win Best Hip-Hop Platform of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
10/05/2021
This Happened When Lil Fizz Apologized To Omarion For Dating Ex Apryl Jones
"I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family," the B2K singer said to his bandmate.
10/05/2021
Kelis’ Husband Says He Has Stage 4 Stomach Cancer
Mike Mora revealed that doctors gave him 18 months to live; it’s been 12.
10/07/2021
New Baby Alert! Usher Introduces His Newborn Son To The World With An Adorable Hospital Photo
See famous Black dads share sweet moments of fatherhood!
10/13/2021
Raiche - "Burn Your Clothes"
Singer-songwriter Raiche has an incendiary response to her man's bad behavior in the music video for "Burn Your Clothes," directed by Roxana Baldovin.
10/14/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021