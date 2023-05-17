The Breakfast Club on BET Recap - June 2, 2023
06/09/2023
The team clowns Jess Hilarious about her fashion choices, Charlemagne plays mediator between DJ Envy and Gunplay, deets about Megan Thee Stallion’s new situation and more.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
08:53
Halle Bailey on Brandy, Anika Noni Rose's Impact and Openness to Play Janet Jackson in Biopic
In an interview with BET, the actress also spoke about her gratitude for God opening doors for her.
05/17/2023
01:47
BET Awards 2023: 5 Speeches That Moved Our HeartsBET Awards 2023
Actress Marsai Martin encouraged the younger generation to user their voice while accepting the "Young Star" award at last year's ceremony.
05/23/2023
00:54
BET Awards 2023: Megan Thee Stallion Steps Back into the LimelightBET Awards 2023
The starlet reaches new heights as she elevates the fashion game.
05/24/2023
01:36
BET Awards 2023: Reliving the Top 5 Unforgettable Showstoppers from Last Year's Epic CeremonyBET Awards 2023
Lizzo opened up the show with a soulful rendition of “About Damn Time.”
05/24/2023
00:54
BET Awards 2023 Zendaya Continues To Raise The Bar On StyleBET Awards 2023
The starlet reaches new heights as she elevates the fashion game.
05/24/2023
00:55
BET Awards 2023 Latto's Sartorial Flair Steals the Spotlight On and OffstageBET Awards 2023
2022's Best New Artist shows no signs of slowing down
05/24/2023
01:14
BET Awards 2023: Lil Wayne's Top 5 Unforgettable BET Awards MomentsBET Awards 2023
The veteran emcee surprised fans with an exceptional performance during last year’s ceremony.
06/01/2023
01:05
BET Awards 2023: Experience Doechii's Music With These Unmissable TracksBET Awards 2023
Doechii took the 2022 BET Awards stage by storm with her electrifying performance of "Persuasive" and "Crazy."
06/01/2023
00:57
BET Awards 2023: Flashback To The Fashions of 2003BET Awards 2023
The early 2000s were quite the time in fashion.
06/01/2023
01:36
BET Awards 2023: 5 Essential Will Smith MoviesBET Awards 2023
The veteran actor’s career spans over four decades.
06/01/2023
Exclusive
03:28
The Breakfast Club on BET Recap - June 2, 2023
The team clowns Jess Hilarious about her fashion choices, Charlemagne plays mediator between DJ Envy and Gunplay, deets about Megan Thee Stallion’s new situation and more.
06/09/2023
11:27
Shameik Moore Wants to Portray Spider-Man in Live Action
Shameik Moore talks about his return as Miles Morales in Spider Man: Across the Spider Verse.
06/02/2023
04:14
Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her Journey To Africa, Turning 50, And Finding Sisterhood In Hollywood
In an interview with BET’s “America in Black,” Union reveals personal details about the birthday trip to Tanzania, Ghana, Namibia, and South Africa that changed her life.
06/06/2023
01:03
BET Awards 2023: 5 Times Hip Hop Showed Up and Showed OutBET Awards 2023
Relive some of the biggest musical moments.
06/07/2023
06:00
Dominique Fishback Is Evolving & Manifesting
The East New York actress is taking Hollywood by storm, one role at a time.
06/08/2023
03:43
How Black Are You?
The cast of BET's Ruthless were put to the test to see #WhostheBlackest? You don't want to miss this hilarious game show moment hosted by Chuck Nice. We bet this will have you heading straight to theaters to see The Blackening on June 16th.
06/13/2023
08:17
A Couples Quiz with LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris
Let's see how well the couple knows the each other.
06/13/2023
01:02
BET Awards 2023: The Risk-Taking Style Of Brian Tyree HenryBET Awards 2023
The actor keeps us in awe on stage and off.
06/16/2023
Exclusive
03:48
The Breakfast Club Recap: The Cast of 'The Blackening' Sets Off Juneteenth Weekend
This week on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy chopped it up with Method Man, Ryan Coogler, Toossii and more.
06/16/2023
01:09
BET Awards 2023: Damson Idris Is Red Carpet Eye CandyBET Awards 2023
BET Awards 2023: Damson Idris Is Red Carpet Eye Candy
06/16/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Madam Is Ready for War on All the Queen's Men
Madam discovers new betrayals and takes ruthless action to maintain her status as the ruler of Eden on All the Queen's Men Season 2, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/11/2024
Trailer
00:30
Sistas Raises the Stakes for Season 7Tyler Perry's SistasS7
Andi, Karen, Dani, Sabrina and Fatima enter a new era as complicated secrets challenge their professional and personal lives on Sistas Season 7, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
01/04/2024
Trailer
04:18
Tyler Perry's Sistas: Best of CalvinTyler Perry's SistasS6
Dive into this collection featuring the best show moments from Tyler Perry's Sistas' resident charmer and mischief-maker, Calvin.
11/21/2023
Trailer
00:30
Kingdom Business Season 2 Is Now Streaming on BET+
Watch the Jordan family assemble in the wake of Denita's attack and Julius go after what he's due on Kingdom Business Season 2, now streaming on BET+.
11/16/2023