Why Are HBCUs Important?
11/21/2023
The College Hill: Celebrity Edition cast reflects on the profound significance of HBCUs like Alabama State University, sharing their hopes to inspire others and honor their family histories.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
The Sistas Are Back for Season 7Tyler Perry's Sistas
Andi, Danni, Karen, Sabrina and Fatima uncover new secrets and weather new complications with their work, friendships and romances when Tyler Perry's Sistas returns on January 3 at 9/8c.
12/21/2023
Trailer
00:30
Enjoy Seasonal Favorites with BET's Holiday Kickback
Pour a glass of eggnog and relax with classic sitcoms like "Family Matters," "Living Single" and "Martin," plus holiday movies like "The Best Man Holiday," starting this Friday at 9a/8c.
12/14/2023
Trailer
00:30
The Holidays Are Anything but Traditional on The Ms. Pat Show
Get ready for a special grown-ass holiday episode with Ms. Pat and her family as their Christmas plans take some unexpected turns, now streaming on BET+.
11/30/2023
Trailer
04:18
Tyler Perry's Sistas: Best of CalvinTyler Perry's SistasS6
Dive into this collection featuring the best show moments from Tyler Perry's Sistas' resident charmer and mischief-maker, Calvin.
11/21/2023