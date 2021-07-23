Belly, The Weeknd and Young Thug - "Better Believe" 07/23/2021
Belly, The Weeknd and Young Thug bring action movie-style explosions and car stunts to their music video for "Better Believe."
The War and Treaty - "Take Me In"
The War and Treaty realizes the importance of having someone to turn to when times get tough in the music video for their song "Take Me In," directed by Chancey June.
08/13/2021
Casper Bluff and Coca Vango - "My Shawty"
With a nod to Plies and T-Pain's 2007 hit song "Shawty," Casper Bluff and Coca Vango sing the praises of their own ride-or-dies in the music video for "My Shawty."
08/13/2021
JOKIA - "Let Him In"
Singer-songwriter JOKIA seeks to draw people closer to God in the music video for her praise and worship single Let Him In.
09/01/2021
Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
Chlöe works her mythological magic on an unsuspecting fraternity in the music video for "Have Mercy," directed by Karena Evans.
09/10/2021
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Best Hip Hop Video Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win Best Hip Hop Video Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/11/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021BET and Nissan Shine a Light on Three Upcoming Producers
Producer Just Blaze mentors the final three candidates, King Fresh, Trey B and Noelle Marie, to help BET and Nissan find the next great producer to feature at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
09/20/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Just Blaze Brings King Fresh's Track to the Next Level
Producer Just Blaze helps Next Up mentee King Fresh find his voice and create the best version of his song "Drippin'" with support from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 and Nissan.
09/20/2021
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Best Duo Or Group Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win the Best Duo Or Group Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/23/2021
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music - "Jump Ship"
Gospel singers Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music perform their inspirational song "Jump Ship" from their album "Jonny x Mali: Live in LA."
09/24/2021
Common featuring Black Thought & Seun Kuti - "When We Move"
Common, Seun Kuti and Black Thought embrace Black pride during a 70s-style dance party in this music video for their song "When We Move."
09/27/2021
Dante Bowe - "Family Tree"
Gospel singer-songwriter Dante Bowe gives a message of hope in the music video for his uplifting single, "Family Tree."
09/30/2021
Lil Donald - "Real Hitta You"
Rapper Lil Donald reflects on what women really want in a man in the music video for his song "Real Hitta You," directed by Todd Uno.
10/04/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Young Thug and Gunna - "Tick Tock," "Too Easy" and "Ski"
Young Thug and rapper Gunna hit the stage together to perform "Tick Tock," "Too Easy" and "Ski."
10/05/2021
Raiche - "Burn Your Clothes"
Singer-songwriter Raiche has an incendiary response to her man's bad behavior in the music video for "Burn Your Clothes," directed by Roxana Baldovin.
10/14/2021
