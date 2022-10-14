Director Chinonye Chukwu Goes Behind The Lens, Talks ‘Till’ Movie 10/18/2022
The award-winning director opens up on how critical it was to tell Emmett Till’s story through the lens of his mother Mamie Till-Mobley.
Watching
01:00
A Georgia Judge Shuts Down Ne-Yo's Motion To Place His Estranged Wife In Contempt
The singer claimed in the motion that Crystal was costing him money– to the tune of $400,000.
10/14/2022
01:26
Hip Hop Awards 2022: See How Lizzo is Making an Impact Outside of Music
In honor of this year’s show, here are three ways the entertainer is making an impact outside of her music.
10/14/2022
06:44
TILL: Whoopi Goldberg Dives Into Her Roles Both On And Off The Screen
The EGOT entertainer plays Alma Carthan in the film and is also a producer on the project that premieres nationwide on Oct. 14.
10/14/2022
01:01
Ginuwine Loses Consciousness During TV Rehearsal For Magic Trick Gone Wrong
He was rehearsing for The CW's "Magic With The Stars" when he attempted to hold his breath in a water-filled glass tank.
10/14/2022
01:03
Kevin Hart's Father Passes Away, Actor Pens Touching Tribute
The actor/comedian posted a series of photos of himself with his late dad, thanking him for "everything" he's done with him on Instagram.
10/14/2022
04:58
Danielle Deadwyler Talks Mamie Till-Mobley’s Impact
The actress plays Emmett Till’s mother in the film ‘Till’ playing in theaters now!
10/17/2022
01:04
Gunna Denied Bail For Pre-Trial Release For The Third Time
The judge is hesitant about “witness intimidation,” which is the reason for the two previous denials.
10/17/2022
01:03
Drake And The Weeknd To Skip Out On 2023 Grammy Award Consideration
This isn't the first time that Drizzy has pulled out of nomination consideration.
10/18/2022
01:30
Interview: Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Why She Did Not Let Anyone Touch Her Hair During The First Two Years On ‘Girlfriends’
"I did my hair myself because I was so worried that after I had finally nursed my hair back to health, I was going to get it damaged again," she revealed.
10/18/2022
01:14
Megan Thee Stallion To Take A Mini Hiatus
The Houston Hottie shared a tweet on her social media that she will be taking a break.
10/18/2022
04:31
01:05
‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison For Sexual Assault
Walker reportedly lured his victims using Instagram and Twitter, and told them he had a network of people that could help their modeling careers.
10/19/2022
01:03
Sheryl Lee Ralph Awarded The Order Of Jamaica
The prestigious honor is ranked fourth in the order of precedence in Jamaica and is awarded to “any Jamaican citizen of outstanding distinction."
10/19/2022
01:14
Claudia Jordan Disputes Meghan Markle’s Claims ‘Deal Or No Deal’ Briefcase Models Were ‘Objectified’
'The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum took to Instagram to defend the popular game show.
10/19/2022
01:34
Jada Pinkett Smith Says Will Smith’s Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Once Walked Into The Couple's Master Bedroom
The ladies came together on the newest episode of 'Red Table Talk.'
10/20/2022
01:09
Wendy Williams Returns Home After Entering Wellness Facility
The former talk show host entered the facility back in August 2022.
10/20/2022
01:07
A$AP Rocky Tells Judge He’s “Too Busy” To Attend Deposition Date For Shooting Allegation
The allegation comes from A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli, the victim in this case.
10/20/2022
03:38
Dwayne Johnson Says It Was A Priority For Diversity In ‘Black Adam’
The actor also praises how his co-stars Aldis Hodge and Quintessa Swindell were able to interpret the characters through their own lens.
10/21/2022
01:05
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends $1800 Via Zelle To The Wrong Person, Gets Blocked
"Please do the right thing," Joc said in a text message. "God has bigger blessings for you."
10/21/2022
01:15
Big Sean Steps In To Give YK Osiris Love And Advice After Recent Suicide Scare
Osiris posted a cryptic video earlier this week, alluding to suicide.
10/21/2022
