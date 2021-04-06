Anderson .Paak Is Influencing The Culture, And We Can't Get Enough 06/12/2021
We're always going to leave the door open for this California superstar, who continues to take the world by storm.
Latice Crawford - "The Cure"
Latice Crawford bares all in the video for "The Cure" as she sings about the healing she seeks from a loving partner.
06/04/2021
01:01
Cornel West Inspired New Prince Track, ‘Born 2 Die’
The track is from the "Welcome 2 America" album recorded in 2010, which is the first complete studio LP from Prince's vault since he died in 2016.
06/07/2021
03:41
Cynthia Erivo - "The Good"
Award-winning British singer-actress Cynthia Erivo remembers "The Good" times in the music video for her uplifting single, the first track from her upcoming debut album of original songs.
06/07/2021
01:01
Blac Chyna Drops New Music Video Amid Kardashian Family Lawsuit
Chyna is suing the Kardashians for defamation and economic interference after her reality series, 'Rob & Chyna,' was canceled.
06/08/2021
01:19
Pop Smoke’s Accused Killer's Family Wants To 'Privately' Speak With His Parents
Audrey Jackson, Pop Smoke?s mother, is reportedly undecided on how she would respond to the request.
06/08/2021
01:19
Two Of R. Kelly’s Lawyers Want To Leave Just Two Months Before Federal Trial
Two of R. Kelly’s lawyers set to represent him in a soon-to-begin sex trafficking and racketeering trial in Brooklyn have asked to withdraw from the case.
06/09/2021
01:05
Eve And Trina Are Next Up In ‘Verzuz’
Are you ready for some of the baddest women emcees to take the stage?
06/11/2021
01:16
Rapper Silento Remains Behind Bars After Judge Denies Request For Bail
The “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rapper has been charged with murder in the death of his cousin.
06/11/2021
01:14
Digital Underground Rapper Shock G’s Cause Of Death Revealed
Shock G was found dead in a Tampa hotel nearly two months ago; the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's office has now released the initial summary of their autopsy.
06/11/2021
01:30
Here's Why Drake Is The People's Champ
Toronto's very own has created his own lane since his hip hop debut, and there's no signs of slowing down yet.
06/13/2021
01:30
02:19
BET Awards 2021 Best Collaboration Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which album should win Best Collaboration of 2021
06/14/2021
01:19
Lori Harvey Responds To Ex-Boyfriend Future's Diss
Harvey and Future were first connected back in 2018, but their romance was cut short last August.
06/14/2021
02:19
BET Awards 2021 Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which artist should win Best Female R&B/Pop Artist of 2021
06/15/2021
02:19
BET Awards 2021 Best Group of the Year Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which group should win Best Group of 2021
06/15/2021
02:19
BET Awards 2021 Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which artist should win Best Male R&B/ Pop Artist for 2021.
06/15/2021
01:13
BET Awards 2021 Album of the Year Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which album should win Best Album of 2021
06/15/2021
01:16
Pharrell Williams Will Open "Bespoke Learning" School for Low-Income Families In Virginia
"If the system is fixed and unfair, then it needs to be broken," the entertainer said.
06/15/2021
01:30
Undefeated: Here Is Why J. Cole Remains Indispensable
J. Cole is a hip hop mastermind, who continues to give audiences exactly what they need.
06/18/2021
