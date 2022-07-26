New Sesame Place Video Emerges As Another Parent Complains Of Discrimination and Rev. Jesse Jackson Gets Involved 08/02/2022
01:02
R. Kelly's Manager Convicted Of Gunfire Threat During 'Surviving R. Kelly' New York Screening
Donnell Russell was convicted on July 22 of making a false threat that a mass shooting would occur at the Manhattan theater during a documentary debut.
07/26/2022
01:08
Televangelist Creflo Dollar Says His Teachings On Tithing "Were Not Correct"
"I would argue that tithing isn't required or even encouraged for believers in Jesus Christ," he said during a recent sermon.
07/26/2022
01:02
Herschel Walker Says 'People Aren't Concerned About' Abortion Rights
He addressed whether he thought Georgia's abortion ban would impact his election.
07/26/2022
01:04
Alleged Dallas Airport Shooter Once Claimed To Be Married To Chris Brown
A police officer shot Portia Odufuwa after she allegedly opened fire in the Dallas Love Field Airport.
07/27/2022
01:00
Sixth Defendant Linked To Central Park Five Case Exonerated
Steven Lopez pleaded guilty when he was named to related charges surrounding the assault of a jogger in New York's Central Park in 1989.
07/27/2022
01:00
Weather Channel Apologizes For N-Word Appearing On TV Broadcast In Iowa
The network, which is under Black ownership, insists the offensive TV graphic ’did not originate with us.’
07/28/2022
01:01
Man Accused Of Killing 'Welcome To Sweetie Pie's' Reality Star Pleads Guilty
He also implicated the victim's uncle James "Tim" Norman.
07/28/2022
02:04
Looking Back At the Tuskegee Experiment 50 Years Later
The horrendous study inflicted on deliberately untreated Black men to see how syphilis affected them, still resounds today.
07/28/2022
01:45
Brittney Griner Testified She Signed Documents In Russia Without Understanding Them
The WNBA star explains what happened when Russian authorities arrested her.
07/29/2022
01:09
The Tuskegee Experiment: The Granddaughter of One of the Syphilis Study Victims Explains How His Story Has Implications That Are Still Felt Today
Sharon Hawks' grandfather, Willie Harris, was used to test the progression of syphilis in Black bodies—without informing him, he was a part of a federally backed study.
08/02/2022
01:12
New Sesame Place Video Emerges As Another Parent Complains Of Discrimination and Rev. Jesse Jackson Gets Involved
The first video put a national spotlight on what appeared to be an isolated incident of racism, but new videos may show a pattern of racial bias toward Black children.
08/02/2022
01:00
NJ Woman Shares Viral Video Of Chuck E. Cheese Mascot Allegedly Ignoring Her Child
The mom also wrote the manager “made excuses” and said “she’s ‘sorry I feel that way’ but he didn’t see her, even after showing her the PROOF in the video.”
08/03/2022
01:06
NFL Appealing Deshaun Watson’s Suspension, Reportedly Asking For Harsher Sentence
NBC Sports reports the league is asking for a full-season suspension.
08/04/2022
01:01
Airbnb Apologizes For Mississippi ‘Slave Cabin’ Listing After TikTok Video Goes Viral
The listing was for an “1830s slave cabin” where enslaved people who were forced to toil on a Mississippi plantation were housed.
08/04/2022
01:05
‘I Made An Honest Mistake:’ Brittney Griner Sentenced To Nine Years
The United States and Russia are negotiating a possible prisoner swap that would reportedly free Griner in exchange for one Russian prisoner in U.S. custody.
08/05/2022
01:00
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Identified
37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton survived the crash with minor injuries and is currently being held on a nine million dollar bond.
08/08/2022
01:25
Kentucky AG Defends Breonna Taylor Probe After Feds Charge Cops Involved In Her Death
The charges against Joshua Jaynes, Kyle Meany, Brett Hankison, and Kelly Goodlett include civil rights violations, conspiracy, use of excessive force offenses, and obstruction.
08/08/2022
01:00
'We Forgive Her:' Pregnant Victim's Sister Says Of Accused Driver In Fatal LA Crash
"She will have to live with this for the rest of her life. That's why she was spared. We understand it already," Shoshanna Kerr told KTLA.
08/09/2022
01:17
Alabama Town Disbands Police Department After Officer’s Racist Text Surfaces
That message was just the "tip of the iceberg," the local NAACP leader says.
08/09/2022
01:03
Family Of Brutally Slain Philadelphia Mother Of 6 Create GoFundMe
Ashley Lockhart was found stabbed multiple times in a gruesome killing, and her fiancé has been charged.
08/10/2022
