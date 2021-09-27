Find Out What Makes Nelly’s (Music) World Go Around 10/04/2021
Watching
01:45
Hustler of The Year: Ranking The BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees
The BET Hip Hop Awards honors the year's most staunch go-getter yearly in its "Hustler of The Year" category. Check out who's nominated!
09/27/2021
01:12
These Are The Performers At The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
Hip hop’s biggest night out is set to be a star-studded extravaganza.
09/28/2021
01:37
85 South To Host The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards And We're Ready For All The Laughs
Hip hop's biggest night out is slated to be a star-studded extravaganza!
09/29/2021
01:27
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: Who Is The Best New Hip Hop Artist Nominee Pooh Shiesty?
The Memphis rapper's explosion onto the music’s national stage has been a sight to see.
09/28/2021
01:21
Lyricist of The Year Nominee: Lil Baby’s Best Bars of 2021
Here’s a look at some of the bars the Atlanta rapper has blessed us with from this past year!
09/29/2021
01:47
The Art Of The Come Up With Lil Baby And Lil Durk
"The voice" and "the hero" came together for a massively successful collaborative album, proving that they're two of the most prolific emcees this year.
09/30/2021
01:03
Squad Goals! Showcases Of Friendship And Unity At The BET Hip Hop Awards
If you take a closer look at the star-studded ceremony, you will see how closely the award show resembles a family reunion!
09/30/2021
Exclusive
02:00
Big Risks Lead to Big Problems in Big Fifty
Surviving the streets of Detroit isn't easy, but one woman will stop at nothing to gain power in American Gangster Presents Big Fifty: The Delrhonda Hood Story, now streaming on BET+.
09/30/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021
01:05
Nelly’s Signature Fashion Staples Make Him A Style Icon: Grillz, Fresh Kicks, And More!
The ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ honoree has serious swag.
10/04/2021
02:43
Find Out What Makes Nelly’s (Music) World Go Around
In a rapid-fire Q&A, Nelly reveals what he loves to listen to during the most regular parts of his fabulous life.
10/04/2021
06:09
Nelly Talks About The Evolution And Everlasting Impact Of Hip Hop
After 22 successful years in the music world, Nelly breaks down why hip hop is the one form of music to infiltrate everybody’s world.
10/05/2021
07:11
Nelly Reveals The Moment He Fell In Love With Hip Hop
As the 2021 “I Am Hip Hop Award” recipient, Nelly explains the inspiration behind his passion for music and his lasting success.
10/04/2021
02:11
The Art Of The Come Up With City Girls
Their relentless hustle turned this pair into undeniable superstars.
10/04/2021
05:25
Lil Donald - "Real Hitta You"
Rapper Lil Donald reflects on what women really want in a man in the music video for his song "Real Hitta You," directed by Todd Uno.
10/04/2021
05:59
2021 Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet Revelations
Watch Fat Joe, BIA, Latto and more tell BET.com facts we never knew and what’s on and poppin’ in their worlds straight from the 2021 Hip Hop Awards.
10/05/2021
03:47
2021 Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet Conversations
Watch D Smoke, IDK, Kaytranada and more of today’s top rappers break down the meaning of the show’s theme, “in hip hop we stand.”
10/05/2021
10:06
2021 Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet Drip Check
From Latto to Fat Joe to Erica Banks to Nelly, find out whose drip is worth millions.
10/05/2021
01:02
Best Bling Spotted On The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet!
Watch the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 5 at 9 PM ET.
10/05/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021