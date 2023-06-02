Black + Iconic Unsung Heroes - Sister Rosetta Tharpe
02/08/2023
A Morgan State University student honors Sister Rosetta Tharpe (often called the "godmother of rock 'n' roll"), whose innovative musicianship paved the way for many of the genre's greats.
Black + Iconic: Hip-Hop Legends - Missy Elliott
With avant-garde music videos, trendsetting style and impressive songwriting and producing skills, Missy Elliott changed the game for women in hip hop.
02/06/2023
Black + Iconic: Visionaries - Shirley Chisholm
A Howard University student honors Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to both serve in Congress and seek the Democratic presidential nomination, paving the way for future candidates.
02/07/2023
02/08/2023
Black + Iconic - Hip-Hop Legends - Queen Latifah
A student at Howard University explains the inspiration she's drawn from the positive messages in Queen Latifah's music and her powerful portrayals of Black women on TV and in movies.
02/10/2023
Black + Iconic - Unsung Heroes - LaTosha Brown
A Morgan State University student explains why LaTosha Brown's work to fight voter suppression through her Black Voters Matter organization should make her as well-known as Beyoncé.
02/10/2023
Black + Iconic: The New Generation - Victor J. Glover
Laila, an engineering student at Morgan State University, is inspired by astronaut Victor J. Glover, the first Black American to live on the International Space Station.
02/10/2023
Black + Iconic: The New Generation - Bryan Stevenson
A Morehouse College senior lauds the work of Bryan Stevenson, who founded the Equal Justice Initiative to confront the history of racism in America and end mass incarceration.
02/12/2023
Black + Iconic: Visionaries - James Baldwin
Elijah, a sophomore at Morehouse College, honors the legacy of writer and speaker James Baldwin, whose fearless work cemented him as an iconic advocate for racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights.
02/13/2023
Black + Iconic: Unsung Heroes - Marsha P. Johnson
As a Black trans woman in New York City, Marsha P. Johnson led the gay liberation movement through tenacious activism and compassion for her community.
02/14/2023
Black + Iconic - The New Generation - Megan Thee Stallion
A Morgan State University student explains how Megan Thee Stallion has flipped the music industry's script on women rappers and, in doing so, has ushered in a new era of hip-hop feminism.
02/15/2023
Black + Iconic: Hip- Hop Legends - Lauryn Hill
A Morehouse College sophomore celebrates the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill's Grammy-winning solo debut album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" and her unique lyrical approach to hip hop.
02/16/2023
Black + Iconic: The New Generation - Wes Moore
Follow Wes Moore's career, from his military service and community-focused work to his historic political win as the third Black governor in the U.S. and the first Black governor of Maryland.
02/17/2023
Black + Iconic: Unsung Heroes - Bayard Rustin
Gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, whose contributions often get overlooked, organized the 1963 March on Washington and changed the course of American history.
02/21/2023
Black + Iconic: The New Generation - Nikole Hannah-Jones
A Howard University student salutes Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and "The 1619 Project" author Nikole Hannah-Jones, whose work has sparked debates over how American history is taught.
02/21/2023
Black + Iconic: Visionaries - Alvin Ailey
Gabrielle, a sophomore and modern dancer at Howard University, talks about the legacy of choreographer Alvin Ailey, whose work showcased the beauty and challenges of Black experiences.
02/23/2023
Black + Iconic: Hip-Hop Legends - Outkast
Bowie State University sophomore and music producer Ellis describes why he's an Outkast fan and how the duo's funky Southern hip-hop sound influences his own instrumentation.
02/24/2023
Black + Iconic: Hip-Hop Legends - Tupac Shakur
Jallon, a Howard University sophomore, talks about the legacy of Tupac Shakur and the inspiration he draws from the late artist's collection of poems "The Rose That Grew from Concrete."
02/24/2023
Elevating Black Stories on America in Black
From rap lyrics on trial to banning Black history, the monthly news series America in Black covers the stories that matter to the Black community, premiering Sunday, February 19, at 10/9c.
02/16/2023
Mary J. Blige Toasts Friendship in The Wine Down
Raise a glass with Mary J. Blige as she sits down with some of her best celebrity friends to have real conversations in The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige, premiering March 1 at 10/9c.
02/16/2023
Queen CollectiveS3 BET Her Presents Queen Collective: Films for Women, by Women
A Black female rap artist fights to make it in Nashville, and a teen tries to come to terms with her smile in two new short films -- In Her Element and Gaps -- premiering February 24.
02/03/2023
Ms. Pat Hits the Road on Season 3
Ms. Pat gets to tour with one of her comedy idols, but that doesn't mean she gets a break from her chaotic family on Season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming February 23 on BET+.
01/27/2023