Stephen Curry Earns Degree From Davidson 13 Years After He Left The School 05/18/2022
The baller returned to the school to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in sociology.
01:00
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Fabulous Style Moments With The Weeknd
The "Earned It" singer is one of the most dapper men in Hollywood.
05/13/2022
01:05
Vivica A. Fox Says Kevin Samuels' Death Is "Karma" For Comments About Black Women
"This man was a hypocrite, in my honest opinion. He was. I didn't find anything about him to be healing. He insulted African American women consistently," she said.
05/13/2022
01:07
Blac Chyna Says She Is 'Born Again'
She posted a video of her being baptized on Instagram, including "New beginnings" in the caption.
05/13/2022
01:06
Keyshia Cole Fuels Dating Rumors With Antonio Brown
Brown posted a clip of a woman, presumably Cole, showing off a tattoo of his initials on Instagram.
05/16/2022
01:12
Lil Keed Dies At 24
The Atlanta-based artist recently advocated for his fellow YSL labelmates, including Young Thug and Gunna, who are both currently incarcerated.
05/16/2022
01:01
SWV & Xscape Land New Unscripted Series
The limited series will document the iconic '90s R&B groups as they navigate the personal and professional stages in their lives.
05/16/2022
01:11
R. Kelly Allegedly Befriends Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter Frank James
Sources within the detainment center told the Daily News that the pair "sit[s] together and eat[s] together" and get along well.
05/17/2022
01:00
‘RHOA’s’ Shereé Whitfield Accused Of Not Paying Her Assistant
In 2018, she was also accused of not paying for a She by Shereé promo shoot, according to The Jasmine Brand.
05/17/2022
01:07
Kevin Samuels' Family Says GoFundMe Page Is Fake, Won't Accept Money
The page, hoping to raise $50,000, also claimed that Samuels "did not have a will or beneficiary" in place.
05/17/2022
01:23
Pastor Jamal Bryant Extends Deepest Condolences And Apologizes To Kevin Samuels' Family
Bryant expressed remorse for commenting on Samuels during a Mother's Day sermon calling him "a weak man."
05/18/2022
01:03
01:03
Jessica White Teases 'Special Announcement' With Nick Cannon, Fueling Baby Rumors
Cannon revealed he is releasing his upcoming music project 'Raw&B,' that will answer "whatever questions you have."
05/18/2022
01:06
Travis Scott Donates $1 Million To HBCU Students
"Excellence abounds in every Black household, but too often opportunity does not – and Black students are left behind or counted out."
05/18/2022
01:33
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Who Is Coi Leray? Get to Know the Burgeoning Emcee
The BET Amplified artist earned two nominations at the BET Awards 2021!
05/18/2022
01:18
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Saweetie's Stunning Red Carpet Wins
We salute the artist's red carpet looks, from vibrant gowns to plunging necklines and bold statement pieces!
05/19/2022
01:01
Nick Cannon Reveals He Had A Vasectomy Consultation: 'I Ain't Looking To Populate The Earth Completely'
"I don't know if I would've designed it this way, but it's one of those things when you're blessed with the gifts of children… I find solace."
05/19/2022
01:10
ABC President Is Open To Chris Rock Hosting The 2023 Oscars
In other Oscars news, Wanda Sykes, co-host of the 2022 ceremony, said that she is still traumatized by the Will Smith slap.
05/19/2022
01:30
EXCLUSIVE: Shaunie O’Neal Says Her Fiancé Keion Henderson Will Not Appear On 'Basketball Wives'
She chatted with BET.com about her VH1 series, the ladies of the show and more!
05/19/2022
01:09
The Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th Birthday Celebration To Take Place at Empire State Building
The Barclays Center will feature video footage of B.I.G.'s classic songs on a giant screen above the arena's entrance in Brooklyn.
05/19/2022
01:02
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Riley Roberts
The couple, who met as undergraduates at Boston University's debate team, got engaged in Puerto Rico.
05/20/2022
