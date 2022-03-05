Common Celebrates His Daughter Graduating Howard University Law School In THREE Years! 05/11/2022
"There are no words to describe how proud I am," the Chicago native penned on Instagram.
Watching
01:00
Rapper Rod Wave Arrested On Battery Charges
He was taken into custody on May 2 for battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years.
05/03/2022
01:11
SZA Clears Up Who She Was Talking About On 'I Hate U'
"I swear to God if I didn't accidentally fall in love [with] music.. I would NEVER EVER COME OUTSIDE," she tweeted.
05/05/2022
01:14
Memphis Radio Legend Bobby O'Jay Passes Away At 68
His run at the nation's first Black radio station, WDIA, included interviews with Whitney Houston, Muhammad Ali, David Ruffin and others.
05/05/2022
01:11
Rapper Kid Creole Sentenced To Prison For Fatally Stabbing A Homeless Man
The 62-year-old was once a part of the Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.
05/06/2022
01:03
Justin Bieber Compares His Spirituality To Tupac's
"I definitely feel like we have some similarities when it comes to just our conviction about wanting to tell people about God's love for them," he said during an interview.
05/06/2022
01:11
BET Awards 2022: Powerhouse Entertainer Taraji P. Henson Returns As Host
The 2022 BET Awards return live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26!
05/07/2022
01:13
Romeo Miller Reveals Why He Received 'Hate Mail' From Fans After Becoming A Dad: ‘I Have Lost A Lot Of Fans’
"A lot of females sent me hate mail when I had my daughter because a lot of people felt like it was supposed to be them," he explained.
05/09/2022
01:09
Dr. Dre Lost $200 Million From His Apple Beats Deal From Social Media Video, New Book Reveals
The deal was initially said to be $3.2 billion, but a premature announcement breached the confidentiality agreement.
05/09/2022
01:52
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Past Award Nominees Climbing The Charts
These acts were once nominated for 'Best New Artist!'
05/09/2022
01:05
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' 5 Fabulous Style Moments With Anderson .Paak
We could all learn a few fashion pointers from the "Fly As Me" singer.
05/10/2022
01:02
01:06
Lauren London Responds To Kendrick Lamar's Nipsey Hussle Tribute
In “The Heart Part 5,” Lamar’s face morphs into the faces of Nip, Kanye West, Kobe Bryant, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, and O.J. Simpson.
05/11/2022
01:10
Young Thug's Lyrics May Be Used Against Him In RICO Case
Prosecutors may use lyrics such as: “I never killed anybody, but I got something to do with that body,” and “I killed his man in front of his momma.”
05/12/2022
01:01
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Fabulous Style Moments With Ciara
Check out the singer's smoking hot looks from the BET Awards 2021 and more of her stunning fashion moments.
05/12/2022
01:01
Casanova Pleads Guilty In Racketeering, Conspiracy Case
The Brooklyn rapper admitted to participating in an Aug. 2018 robbery in New York and July 2020 shooting in Florida.
05/13/2022
01:00
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Fabulous Style Moments With The Weeknd
The "Earned It" singer is one of the most dapper men in Hollywood.
05/13/2022
00:59
Rod Wave Allegedly Strangled Mother Of His Children, Court Documents Reveal
The alleged incident occurred on Apr. 24 when the 22-year-old showed up at the unnamed woman's home while she was sleeping, and choked her until she could not breathe.
05/13/2022
01:05
Gunna’s Lawyers Say Police Are Wrong To Use Music Against Him
His lawyers also pointed out his community contributions, including the first-ever free in-school grocery store that feeds over 400 children weekly.
05/13/2022
01:06
Keyshia Cole Fuels Dating Rumors With Antonio Brown
Brown posted a clip of a woman, presumably Cole, showing off a tattoo of his initials on Instagram.
05/16/2022
01:12
Lil Keed Dies At 24
The Atlanta-based artist recently advocated for his fellow YSL labelmates, including Young Thug and Gunna, who are both currently incarcerated.
05/16/2022
