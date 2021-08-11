The Art of the Come Up: Maxwell 11/08/2021
One doesn't have to wonder why this neo-soul crooner is receiving the "Legend" honor at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. His resume speaks for itself.
Fugees Reunion Tour Postponed Until 2022
"Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th Anniversary Tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour will be fully open," a statement revealed.
11/02/2021
03:37
Trevor Jackson - "Bouts to Be"
Trevor Jackson gets straight to the point in the music video for his boldly sensual song "Bouts to Be," directed by the singer himself and Zev York.
11/02/2021
01:17
Tupac Shakur's Estate Announces "Wake Me When I'm Free" Immersive Museum Experience
Described as "part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience, 'WMWIF' will showcase Shakur's music, poetry, and never before seen artifacts."
11/03/2021
01:00
Mariah Carey Will Return To Apple TV For A New Christmas Special
The agent of Christmas cheer returns for a second year and will perform a new single alongside Khalid and Kirk Franklin.
11/03/2021
01:30
R. Kelly Hires Bill Cosby's Lawyer To Appeal His Sex Trafficking Conviction
The disgraced singer is facing 10 years to life in prison.
11/03/2021
01:37
Cardi B Reveals Why Drug Use Made Rap Music Depressing: "Stop Doing Lean And Smoking Weed"
"They get money and they start buying too much muthaf***in' weed, and too much lean and they make that slow sh*t. The club needs me," Cardi said on Instagram.
11/04/2021
01:22
The Gap Band Founder Ronnie Wilson Dead at 73
The musician, the older brother of Charlie Wilson, suffered a stroke last week that put him in a semi-coma from which he never recovered.
11/04/2021
01:11
Celebs Confess About Their Obsession With Kid Cudi In Preview Of New Amazon Doc 'A Man Named Scott'
In an exclusive clip, Jaden Smith, Lil Yachty, Travis Scott and others express their appreciation for the artistry of the Cleveland born rapper.
11/05/2021
02:11
The Art of the Come Up: Ashanti
For this "Lady of Soul" honoree, the sky wasn't the limit, it was only the beginning.
11/05/2021
01:22
3 Times Maxwell Proved He Was a Living Legend
The singer is this year's "Legend" recipient at the 2021 "Soul Train Awards."
11/05/2021
01:32
01:40
An Emotional Travis Scott Speaks Out About Deadly Astroworld Festival
Scott had come under fire by some social media commentators for continuing to perform. At the same time, hundreds were injured, but initially, he did not know what was going on.
11/08/2021
01:18
Fetty Wap Released On $500K Bond After Being Arrested On Federal Drug Charges
Prosecutors reportedly describe the rapper as a "kilogram-level redistributor" for a drug ring that allegedly moved more than 100 kilos of cocaine, heroin, crack, and fentanyl.
11/08/2021
01:37
Soul Train Awards: 3 Things to Know About Soul Train Awards’ “Best New Artist” Nominee Yung Bleu
His hard work and resilience have clearly paid off and paved the way for him to be in the running for 'Best New Artist' at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.
11/08/2021
01:45
'Ciara's Prayer' Has Twitter Fans Ready To Level Up Their Relationship Status
"I pray he loves me, leads me, guides me, reassures me. I pray that he holds me," Ciara recited on Summer Walker's new sophomore album, 'Still Over It.'
11/09/2021
01:11
Missy Elliott Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Ciara and Lizzo joined together to introduce Elliott at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce ceremony.
11/10/2021
01:35
The Art Of The Come Up: SZA
She "hits different" in every way, and encourages us to look forward to "good days."
11/10/2021
01:44
The Art Of The Come Up: H.E.R.
H.E.R. leads the 2021 Soul Train Awards nominations with a total of eight, including 'Album of the Year' and 'Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.'
11/10/2021
01:08
Astroworld Death Toll Rises To Nine After Texas A&M Student Dies
22-year-old Bharti Shahani spent five days in the ICU fighting for her life.
11/12/2021
01:18
3 Classic Songs From "Best R&B/Soul Female Artist" Nominee Jhené Aiko
The angelic songbird reclaimed her position in the music industry in March 2011, and has since cemented herself as one the of the best in the genre.
11/15/2021
