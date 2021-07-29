BET PresentsThe Encore
Cita's Recap - Stack That
Season 1 E 9 • 08/05/2021
Cita breaks down the drama of the penultimate episode, including Kiely's indecisiveness about whether she wants to stay in the group.
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01:20
Cita's Recap - A Miss-DirectionBET PresentsThe EncoreS1 E8
As the recording process continues, Kiely is faced with making a tough decision, and Felisha and has a hard time finding common ground with producer Kosine.
07/29/2021
Exclusive
00:59
Cita's Recap - CherishBET PresentsThe EncoreS1 E7
With tensions hot between the members of 702 and Cherish, Cita wonders whether the ladies will be able to put aside their egos and figure out a way to work together.
07/22/2021
Exclusive
00:58
Cita's Recap - Demons & DivisionBET PresentsThe EncoreS1 E6
Cita breaks down the ladies' chaotic preparation for a listening party performance for their former bandmates and industry executives.
07/15/2021
Exclusive
01:29
Cita's Recap - Do the RecordBET PresentsThe EncoreS1 E3
LeMisha is reluctant to go into the recording studio, Pamela puts her foot down, Aubrey is selected as the new queen, and an argument erupts over dinner.
06/24/2021
Exclusive
00:57
Cita's Recap - Heavy Is the HeadBET PresentsThe EncoreS1 E5
LeMisha is voted in as the next queen, and Fallon and Felisha make it known they are not feeling the group's choice.
07/08/2021
Exclusive
01:17
Cita's Recap - Questionable QueenBET PresentsThe EncoreS1 E4
The ladies make it happen in the recording studio as they join in on Pamela's gospel album, but tensions rise as Aubrey's future in the group is called into question.
07/01/2021
Exclusive
01:20
Cita's Recap - Stack ThatBET PresentsThe EncoreS1 E9
Cita breaks down the drama of the penultimate episode, including Kiely's indecisiveness about whether she wants to stay in the group.
08/05/2021
Exclusive
01:35
Cita's Recap - The EncoreBET PresentsThe EncoreS1 E10
Cita breaks down the season finale, as the ladies of Bluprint put the final touches on their big performance and hit the stage for the first time.
08/12/2021
Interview
04:21
Get to Know - Kiely WilliamsBET PresentsThe EncoreS1
Former 3LW and Cheetah Girls singer Kiely Williams talks about finding her voice in the music industry, hearing "No More" on the radio for the first time and joining a supergroup.
12/28/2021
Interview
03:35
Get to Know - NiveaBET PresentsThe EncoreS1
Nivea takes it back to her teenage years to talk about the beginning of her career, then revisits the adventure of forming the ultimate girl group as a part of BET Presents: The Encore.
12/22/2021
Interview
03:35
Get to Know - Pamela LongBET PresentsThe EncoreS1
Pamela Long, member of the R&B girl group Total, talks about starting her career at the age of 15, being championed by Puff Daddy, getting her big break on Soul Train and more.
12/29/2021
Interview
04:12
Get to Know - Shamari DeVoeBET PresentsThe EncoreS1
Blaque singer Shamari DeVoe talks about her country-music origins, why she's not a big fan of "Bring It All to Me," and getting back into music with BET Presents: The Encore.
12/20/2021
Exclusive
03:26
Get to Know LaMisha and IrishBET PresentsThe EncoreS1
Sisters LaMisha and Irish Grinstead of 702 talk about performing together as kids, meeting Don Cornelius on "Soul Train" and working with other girl group members on The Encore.
12/29/2021
Exclusive
11:51
NoteWorthy - Fallon King and Felisha KingBET PresentsThe EncoreS1 E4
Jojo T. Gibbs, Candice Renee and DJ D-Wrek talk with Fallon King and Felisha King from Cherish about their impact on the Atlanta music scene, working with family, and their top women emcees.
07/01/2021
Exclusive
13:54
NoteWorthy - Kiely WilliamsBET PresentsThe EncoreS1 E3
Kiely Williams of 3LW joins Jojo T. Gibbs, Candice Renee and DJ D-Wrek to talk about forming her girl group trio, reveal her past romantic entanglements and list her favorite female emcees.
06/24/2021
Exclusive
12:20
NoteWorthy - Pamela LongBET PresentsThe EncoreS1
Jojo T. Gibbs, Candice Renee and DJ D-Wrek name their favorite tracks by iconic 90s R&B girl group TLC, then stroll down memory lane with Total group member Pamela Long.
06/17/2021
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