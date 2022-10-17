Rev. Charles Southall III Admits To Defrauding Louisiana Church Of $900,000 10/21/2022
Prosecutors say the reverend exploited his position as the leader of his church, soliciting and then stealing tithes and donations from parishioners for personal gain.
01:04
Davante Adams To Appear In Court After Shoving Cameraman During Postgame
The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver apologized after the incident.
10/17/2022
01:03
NBA Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Diagnosed With Brain Tumor
The 56-year-old former NBA center is currently undergoing treatment in Atlanta.
10/17/2022
01:04
Black Voters To Play Major Role In Midterms
Seventy percent of Black registered voters said they would vote Democratic.
10/17/2022
01:08
Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Reveals He Has Kidney Failure, Is Undergoing Treatment
The ex-NY Knicks guard says he wants “to be the voice” for those experiencing the disease.
10/18/2022
01:10
N.O.R.E. Responds To Backlash Over Kanye West’s George Floyd Comments On ‘Drink Champs’
The rapper was unchecked while spreading misinformation surrounding the 46-year-old’s death by Minneapolis police in 2020.
10/18/2022
01:00
Brittney Griner Spends Birthday In Russian Prison As Supporters Call For Her Release
On Aug. 4, the WNBA star was convicted and sentenced to nine years for drug smuggling.
10/19/2022
01:18
Mother of George Floyd's Daughter Files $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West
The lawsuit comes on the heels of West saying Floyd died because of fentanyl.
10/19/2022
01:27
911 Call, Police Video Released In OnlyFans Model Stabbing Death Of Boyfriend
Courtney Clenney can be heard apologizing to her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, during the call.
10/20/2022
01:26
Georgia Breaks Record For Early Voting On First Day
Heavy turnout for this midterm election suggests much interest in two high-stakes races.
10/20/2022
01:08
Mystikal Pleads For Judge To Allow Him To Bond Out Of Jail As He Awaits Trial
The rapper has been jailed without bond since July.
10/21/2022
01:04
01:01
Cameron Hogg Arrested After Allegedly Killing Friend Asia Womack Over Basketball Game
The 31-year-old has been charged with murder.
10/24/2022
01:02
Former Minneapolis Officer In George Floyd Case Pleads Guilty To State Charge
J. Alexander Keung, a rookie at the time, who held down Floyd’s back, accepted a plea deal to serve 3½ in prison.
10/25/2022
01:02
Daniel Smith, One Of Last People Born To An Enslaved Parent, Dies At 90
His father, Abram Smith, was born around 1862. Slavery was abolished in 1865.
10/25/2022
01:24
Brittney Griner Loses Appeal Against Nine Year Prison Sentence In Russia
The WNBA star was jailed on drug possession charges, but she maintains she had no criminal intent.
10/26/2022
01:17
Stacey Abrams Warns Of Voter Suppression In Georgia As Early Ballot Voting Continues
Early voter turnout has already shattered records over the previous election.
10/26/2022
01:11
Gunman In St. Louis School Shooting Identified, Authorities Still Seek Motive
Police said Orlando Harris, 19, a former student at the school, reportedly killed two people and injured several others.
10/26/2022
