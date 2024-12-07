Follow Claire Sulmers Behind the Scenes at the McDonald’s Rip the Runway Fashion Show

08/14/2024

The 2024 McDonald's Change of Fashion Rip the Runway show was a hit! Join us as we see Fashion Analyst Claire Sulmers of Fashion Bomb Daily take us behind the scenes during intimate moments of the show. 

01:00

BET Awards and McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden Change of Fashion Program

The Change of Fashion program created by McDonald’s gives 5 designers assistance they deserve!
07/12/2024
02:00

McDonald's shines at the 2024 BET Experience and BET Awards

McDonald's had an unforgettable weekend with BET. They shined a light on the 5 Change of Fashion Designers one the BET Awards red carpet and on the biggest stage of the night. Then at the #BETExperience fans got to enjoy and one of a kind fashion show featuring unique pieces from the Change of Fashion Designers while grabbing a snack at the McRig sampling vehicle. Fans and festival goers were fed and full of smiles courtesy of McDonald's.
08/14/2024
04:19

08/14/2024
