Suspects Charged With Murder In The Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker’s Son 08/25/2021
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Hamlet Arseni Aghajanyan with three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving.
Watching
01:51
'The Real Housewives Of Potomac' Ashley Darby Talks Her Biggest Flaw And Fan's Misconceptions About Her
Before season six 'RHOP' premiered, BET caught up with Ashley Darby who got candid about what she considers the biggest misconception viewers may have about her.
08/20/2021
01:10
Wendy Williams Introduces Her New Boyfriend On Social Media
“My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in Miami was everything he wanted! Even my boyfriend,” Williams shared on Instagram.
08/23/2021
01:06
Syesha Mercado Reunited With Infant Daughter
"We still got work to do to get 'Ra back,” Mercado said of their toddler son, who is still with Florida Child Protective Services, according to TMZ.
08/23/2021
01:16
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Travis Scott
Multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that the reality star is expecting her second child with Travis Scott.
08/23/2021
04:02
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II And Teyonah Parris Explain How Their Reimagined New Film ‘Candyman’ Mirrors Real Life
The two actors talk to BET.com about why this fresh take on the blood-chilling classic is more frightening than previous versions.
08/24/2021
01:01
Stephen Curry’s Parents Dell And Sonya Curry To Divorce After 33 Years Of Marriage
"As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness," the pair told PEOPLE.
08/24/2021
01:37
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Is Still Struggling To Cope With Loss Of Her Baby
Last September, Teigen announced that she and her husband John Legend had lost their child, just days after posting that she was suffering pregnancy complications.
08/24/2021
01:15
De'arra And Ken Announce Separation On YouTube
The couple is famous for their viral videos, pranks, and cooking shows, with a devoted following of 6.17 million fans on the streaming platform.
08/24/2021
01:22
Chadwick Boseman Honored By Wife Simone With Touching Musical Tribute At Stand Up To Cancer Event
The late "Black Panther" star's wife Simone Ledward Boseman sang an emotional rendition of "I'll Be Seeing You."
08/24/2021
02:43
Director Nia DaCosta Explains Why She Made The Sequel To ‘Candyman’ So Unapologetically Black
Along with DaCosta, Jordan Peele co-wrote the reimagined horror film which hits theaters on August 27.
08/25/2021
01:22
Suspects Charged With Murder In The Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker’s Son
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Hamlet Arseni Aghajanyan with three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving.
08/25/2021
01:31
Spike Lee’s New Docuseries Prompts ‘Questions’ About 9/11
In an interview with The New York Times, Lee says “people [are] going to make up their own mind” about the attack and should “decide for themselves” what happened.
08/25/2021
03:29
Colman Domingo Speaks About His Out Of Body Experience Filming ‘Candyman’
The actor told BET.com, “I wanted to make sure I committed to who this character was and his objectives in every single way.”
08/26/2021
01:17
Serena Williams Withdraws From US Open Due To Leg Injury
The tennis icon says she needs to recover after a torn hamstring from Wimbledon, but she has slipped in the rankings.
08/26/2021
01:42
'RHOP's' Mia Thornton Talks Her First Season And Which Member Of The Cast She Clicked With The Most
During the season six brunch premiere at District Wharf in Washington, D.C., newcomer Mia Thornton got candid about her debut season and her regrets.
08/27/2021
03:45
Remembering The Inspiring Life And Legacy Of Chadwick Boseman
The talented actor known for his acclaimed performances in movies such as Marvel Studios’ groundbreaking film "Black Panther" died on Aug. 28, 2020.
08/28/2021
01:27
NeNe Leakes Shares Heartbreaking Update About Husband Gregg Leakes’ Long Battle With Cancer
He “will be transitioning to the other side,” NeNe said in a video posted online.
08/30/2021
01:13
This Is How ‘Candyman’ Made History For Black Women Directors
After "Candyman" grossed an estimated $22.3 million, Nia DaCosta became the first Black woman director to debut at number one.
08/30/2021
01:00
Jussie Smollett Suffers Major Setback In Trial Over Alleged Attack
The former "Empire" star was charged with 16 felony counts, but eventually, all charges were dropped by Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx's office.
08/30/2021
01:25
‘RHOA’ Stars Show Support For NeNe Leakes Amid Her Husband’s Cancer Battle
NeNe Leakes is receiving an outpouring of love and support from former and current cast members of the reality show.
08/31/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021