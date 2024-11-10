BET Awards Lookback - Spicy Moments That Had Us Gagged
05/12/2025
Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj, T.I., Mo'Nique and more celebs have had a lot to say to haters and fans alike during their time onstage at the BET Awards over the years.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
05:31
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Cardi BHip Hop Awards 2024
From her early days on Love & Hip Hop to killer performances on the BET Hip Hop Awards stage, Cardi B is always and forever that girl.
10/11/2024
Exclusive
08:08
Welcome to Rap City with Kanye West, T.I. and More Big NamesHip Hop Awards 2024
Go back in time as Kanye West, Bow Wow, Lil Wayne, T.I. and more show off their freestyle skills on BET's long-running, fan-favorite show Rap City.
10/15/2024
Exclusive
07:43
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Best of Breakout Artist WinnersHip Hop Awards 2024
Breakthrough Artist winners GloRilla, DaBaby and Cardi B tear up the BET Hip Hop Awards stage through the years with performances of their hit songs.
10/17/2024
Exclusive
01:11
2024 Hip Hop Awards Nissan Mobile Studio RecapHip Hop Awards 2024
We transformed the all-new 2025 Nissan Kicks into The Nissan Mobile Studio, a state of the art recording studio, and it was a HIT on the #HipHopAwards red carpet. Stay locked in to see where we'll be next! @nissanusa #NissanMobileStudio #NissanAmplified #HipHopAwards
10/18/2024
29:34
For the Love of Hip HopHip Hop Awards 2024
Hip-hop legends MC Lyte, T.I., The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy and others discuss their earliest memories of falling in love with the genre, how it has changed their life and much more.
02/03/2025
Highlight
11:44
106 & Park Throwbacks - Big Screen Kings56th NAACP Image Awards
Denzel Washington, Morris Chestnut and more NAACP Image Awards nominees through the years discuss their work in these archival interviews on 106 & Park.
02/21/2025
14:51
The 56th NAACP Image Awards in 15 Minutes56th NAACP Image Awards
Look back at big moments from the 56th NAACP Image Awards, from host Deon Cole's best jokes to Vice President Kamala Harris's powerful honoree speech, in this recap sponsored by Infiniti.
02/27/2025
01:20
BET Current: Chris Brown Celebrates 20 Years of Debut Album With ‘Breezy Bowl XX’ World Tour
The R&B icon is hitting the road with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller for a career-spanning celebration.
04/01/2025
01:10
BET Current: Chris Brown Tells Fans to Skip the Red Bandanas on Tour
The R&B star warns concertgoers not to wear red during his Breezy Bowl tour to avoid sending the “wrong impression.”
04/08/2025
01:14
Kevin Hart Named Host of BET Awards 2025BET Awards 2025
This year's show marks 25 years of celebrating Black culture and legacy and will air live on June 9th at 8 pm ET/PT on BET.
04/22/2025
00:57
BET Current: Tyla's Breakout Night, Usher's Icon Tribute, and More Unforgettable Moments from BET Awards 2024
From Tyla's globe-conquering win to Lauryn Hill’s surprise return, last year's show delivered iconic performances, emotional tributes, and history-making wins.
04/30/2025
01:35
BET Current: BET Awards 2025 - The Moments That Made Culture’s Biggest Night
From Jesse Williams’ unforgettable speech to Michael Jackson honoring James Brown, these are the nights that defined the culture—and changed the game.
05/05/2025
Exclusive
08:43
BET Awards Lookback - Legendary Acceptance SpeechesBET Awards 2025
Revisit some of the best BET Awards speeches, featuring wise words from Queen Latifah, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Wayne, plus the Whitney Houston speech that launched a million memes.
05/08/2025
01:15
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: The 10 Best Speeches That Shook the Culture
From Jesse Williams’ mic-drop moment to Queen Latifah’s Pride shoutout, these BET Awards speeches didn’t just thank the Academy—they made history, sparked conversation, and reminded us why this stage still matters.
05/09/2025
01:23
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: Why the BET Awards Still Matter—25 Years Later
It’s not just about trophies. It’s about visibility, ownership, and a stage that still centers Black excellence without asking permission.
05/09/2025
01:26
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: The Most Viral BET Awards Moments That Broke the Internet
From on-stage pregnancies to cultural clapbacks, these BET Awards moments didn’t just trend—they took over the timeline, the group chat, and the culture.
05/09/2025
01:22
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: Songs That Dominated the BET Awards and Defined an Era
These tracks weren’t just hits—they were cultural resets, performance staples, and proof that when Black music wins, everybody feels it.
05/09/2025
Exclusive
03:55
BET Awards Lookback - Best New ArtistBET Awards 2025
The BET Awards has been at the forefront of the culture, recognizing rising talent like Tyla, Jennifer Hudson, SZA and other Best New Artist winners who would later become superstars.
05/12/2025
Exclusive
07:47
BET Awards Lookback - Spicy Moments That Had Us Gagged
Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj, T.I., Mo'Nique and more celebs have had a lot to say to haters and fans alike during their time onstage at the BET Awards over the years.
05/12/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024