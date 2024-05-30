Maxine Waters Talks Legislation and Inspiration
05/30/2024
California Representative Maxine Waters reflects on the importance of bill legislation awareness and how it can inspire young voters to feel seen and heard.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00
A New Class of Celebrities Hits the Campus on College Hill
School is back in session as Karlous Miller, Tamar Braxton, Saucy Santana and more celebrities study, party and bond on a new season of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, now streaming.
06/21/2024
Trailer
00:30
Black Culture's Biggest Night Is Bigger Than EverBET Awards 2024
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the BET Awards 2024 will honor Usher with the Lifetime Achievement Award and feature performances from Victoria Monét, GloRilla, Muni Long, Shaboozey and more.
06/08/2024
Trailer
00:30
BET Awards 2024 Will Be an Unforgettable NightBET Awards 2024
Join culture's biggest night for showstopping fashion, incredible performances, major pop culture moments and more, airing Sunday, June 30, at 8/7c on BET.
05/30/2024
Trailer
01:51
The Ms. Pat Show Season 4 Trailer
Ms. Pat returns to dish out more tough love and hard life lessons to her dysfunctional family on Season 4 of the BET+ original series The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming.
05/23/2024