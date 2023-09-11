Heartthrobs of RNB, Pt. 2
10/27/2023
Al B. Sure!, Pretty Ricky, Trey Songz, Omarion and other classic R&B heartthrobs turn up the heat in this collection of music videos.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
00:30
Soul Stars Shine Bright at the BET Soul Train Awards 2023BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Celebrate the spirit and style of the feel-good house party of the year at the BET Soul Train Awards 2023, airing Sunday, November 26, at 8/7c.
11/09/2023
Exclusive
21:11
Soulful Gospel, Pt. 2BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Dive into this playlist featuring music videos from popular contemporary gospel artists, including PJ Morton, Erica Campbell, Tauren Wells and James Fortune.
11/09/2023
Exclusive
21:11
Soulful Gospel, Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Check out this praise and worship music video playlist featuring Le'Andria Johnson, PJ Morton, Kelly Price, James Fortune and Erica Campbell.
11/09/2023
Exclusive
05:05
It's a Vibe - Fellas, Pt. 2BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Check out the men of "Soul Train" showing off their best steps.
11/07/2023
Exclusive
05:05
It's a Vibe - Fellas, Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
See a compilation of some of the guys bustin' moves during the famous "Soul Train" line dance.
11/07/2023
Exclusive
04:39
It's a Vibe - Ladies of the "Soul Train Line," Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Look back at "Soul Train Lines" from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s as dancers shake their groove thangs to hit tunes from every decade.
11/06/2023
Exclusive
06:35
DJ Quik - West Coast Hip-Hop PioneerBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Christian Crosby gives a crash course on DJ Quik's career, from his innovative mixtape "The Red Tape" to his signature drumbeat on 50 Cent's hit "In da Club," his production group and more.
11/06/2023
Exclusive
16:28
Papa's PlaylistBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Enjoy a selection of old school greats, including Al B. Sure!'s "Nite and Day," Musiq Soulchild's "sobeautiful," and Gerald Levert and Eddie Levert Sr.'s "Wind Beneath My Wings."
11/03/2023
Exclusive
23:48
Can't Get Enough of Kehlani, Pt. 2BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Revisit some of Kehlani's unforgettable music videos, including "Gangsta," "melt," "Everybody Business" and a collab with Chance the Rapper on "The Way."
11/02/2023
Exclusive
23:22
Can't Get Enough of Kehlani, Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
As a solo artist, Kehlani has proven she is an R&B powerhouse with numerous hits, including "Distraction," CRZY," "Bad News" and more.
11/02/2023
Exclusive
20:30
Lover Boy - 80s R&B HeavyweightsBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Relax with a series of R&B songs that set the mood, including "All I Do Is Think of You" by Troop, "Midas Touch" by Midnight Star and "It Takes a Good Woman" by The Isley Brothers.
11/02/2023
Exclusive
19:21
Soulful Sundays, Pt. 2BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Kick back with this playlist of easy, soulful tracks from En Vogue, Troop, Keith Sweat, 112 and other artists.
10/31/2023
Exclusive
21:34
Soulful Sundays, Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Get mellow with smooth, soulful music videos from popular artists, including Jill Scott, Craig David, Jaheim and Jade.
10/30/2023
Exclusive
22:47
New School R&B MixBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Discover contemporary, essential R&B tracks with this playlist of music videos from noteworthy artists, including Mahalia, Ravyn Lenae and Kehlani.
10/30/2023
Exclusive
19:56
Lover Boy - 90s R&B HeavyweightsBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Go back to the 90s and rock your body with Keith Sweat's "Just a Touch," "Right Now" by Al B. Sure!, Tevin Campbell's "I'm Ready," Silk's "If You (Lovin' Me)" and more.
10/30/2023
Exclusive
23:12
Can't Get Enough of Jill ScottBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Jill Scott blazed a trail with classics that pull from a variety of genres, as seen in the music videos for "Gimme," "Hate on Me," "So in Love" and more.
10/27/2023
Exclusive
22:15
Can't Get Enough of AaliyahBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Despite her brief career, Aaliyah made an impact on the music industry thanks to hits like "Hot Like Fire," "If Your Girl Only Knew" and "One in a Million."
10/27/2023
Exclusive
19:46
Can't Get Enough of TamiaBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Tamia's R&B career spans decades, and it all plays out in a look back at some of her finest videos, including "So Into You" and "Stranger in My House."
10/27/2023
Exclusive
24:39
Can't Get Enough of 112BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Check out 112's most unforgettable music videos, including "Anywhere," "It's Over Now," "Hot & Wet," "Cupid" and more.
10/27/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Court Is in Session on Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles ItS1
Ms. Pat brings her signature straight talk and quick wit to the legal system as she and her jury of guest stars handle real-life cases on Ms. Pat Settles It, Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/27/2023
Trailer
00:30
Who Holds the Power on Season 5 of Tyler Perry's The Oval?Tyler Perry's The OvalS5
As the president faces multiple investigations, the first son is missing, and the first lady has a master plan on a new season of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/27/2023
Trailer
00:30
College Hill: Celebrity Edition Is in Session on Tuesdays
Join these eight celebrities at Alabama State University as they navigate academics and campus life on Season 2 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/24/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Sistas Is Back on a New NightTyler Perry's SistasS6
A new season means new beginnings for Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina and Fatima on Tyler Perry's Sistas, now airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
10/24/2023