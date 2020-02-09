The Scoreboard: A Historic QB Milestone, Osaka’s Comeback, and Ray vs. Shannon
09/03/2025
A record number of Black quarterbacks will start Week 1 in the NFL, Naomi Osaka reminds us who she is at the US Open, and Ray Lewis calls out Shannon Sharpe’s podcast grind.
01:04
Naomi Osaka Wears Breonna Taylor Mask
During her first-round match at the US Open on Aug. 31, Osaka took the time to honor Breonna Taylor.
09/02/2020
01:48
Naomi Osaka Wears Mask Honoring Trayvon Martin
As she raises awareness for racial injustice, tennis phenom, Naomi Osaka is wearing face masks to honor victims of white violence and police brutality.
09/09/2020
01:35
Shannon Sharpe Challenges LA Sheriff Who Called Out LeBron
Shannon Sharpe, the co-host of ESPN’s “Undisputed,” joins others in blasting Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for his unorthodox request.
09/17/2020
00:59
Yara Shahidi’s “Shero” Barbie Is Being Re-Released
Originally released last spring, the doll is a part of Barbie's "Shero" line for empowering women that also features activist Adwoa Aboah and tennis champion Naomi Osaka.
09/23/2020
01:43
Australian Open Semifinals: Naomi Osaka Defeats Serena Williams
Osaka achieved her twentieth consecutive win after defeating Williams 6-3, 6-4 in the highly anticipated match-up.
02/18/2021
01:35
She Did That! Naomi Osaka
The four-time grand slam champ is dominating the sport of tennis, especially after winning the 2021 Australian Open.
03/24/2021
01:45
Cover Girls: Issa Rae Stuns In 'Vanity Fair' And Some Of Other Favorite Magazine Covers This Year
We saw how Black girl magic took over in 2019 and 2020; well, in 2021, these publishers are keeping the same energy.
05/19/2021
01:04
Sexy AF! Lala Anthony And Other Celebs Flaunting Their Curves
Check out our gallery of all our favorite celebrities rocking sexy bikinis and swimsuits!
05/24/2021
02:03
Serena Williams Shows Her Support For Naomi Osaka
Here are some of the other athletes that have shown their support to the 23-year-old on social media.
06/02/2021
01:22
Gabby Douglas Empathizes With Tennis Star Naomi Osaka's Decision To Withdraw From 2021 French Open
The Olympic gymnast recently spoke about mental health, saying the 2016 Olympics "really did a number on me."
06/16/2021
01:03
Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year Are Announced
Tennis star Naomi Osaka wins Sportswoman of the Year and basketball legend LeBron James is named Sportsman of the Year at Countdown to the BET Awards.
06/27/2021
01:11
Naomi Osaka Barbie Doll Sells Out On Amazon In Minutes
Despite a purchase limit of two dolls per person, the Barbie sold out online almost immediately due to high demand.
07/13/2021
01:47
Megyn Kelly Has A Hissy Fit After Naomi Osaka Blocks Her On Twitter
Kelly appears to be in her feelings over Naomi Osaka's Sports Illustrated cover.
07/20/2021
01:27
This Is How Naomi Osaka Will Use Her Tennis Prize Money, And It's Making Us Smile
She tweeted her plans after a devastating earthquake slammed Haiti.
08/16/2021
01:24
Naomi Osaka Debuts New Skincare Brand
Designed specifically for melanated skin tones, the collection of sustainable products popped up on our radar, and we couldn't be more excited to give you the details!
09/09/2021
01:19
Sesame Street Taps Keke Palmer, Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka, and Anderson .Paak To Appear on 52nd Season
New episodes will drop every Thursday on Cartoonito on HBO Max starting Nov 11.
11/02/2021
01:05
Venus Williams And Naomi Osaka Withdraw From Australian Open
Williams, 42, received a wild-card entry into the Australian Open last month.
01/09/2023
01:07
Naomi Osaka Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Child
The mom-to-be shared the exciting news on Wednesday (Jan. 11).
01/12/2023
01:13
BET Current: Naomi Osaka Demands Reparations for Haiti From France
Osaka’s father, Leonard Francois, is of Haitian descent.
03/21/2025
