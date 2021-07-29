Russell Wilson and Ciara's Son, Win, Takes First Steps At Seahawks' Practice 08/06/2021
The power couple has been trying to get their son Win Harrison to walk for some time.
Whoopi Goldberg To Play Emmett Till’s Grandmother In Upcoming Film
“We have waited a very long time to bring this historically necessary important film to people," Goldberg said.
07/29/2021
01:22
Barack Obama Partners With NBA Africa
Obama will focus on initiatives that promote opportunity, wellness, equality, and empowerment.
07/29/2021
01:12
Will Smith Stars As Serena and Venus Williams’ Dad In ‘King Richard’ Trailer
The story of how Richard Williams led his daughters from the tennis courts of Compton to stardom comes out this fall.
07/30/2021
01:21
Kevin Hart And Jesse Collins To Produce ‘Real Husbands Of Hollywood’ Limited Series For BET+
The hit series is coming back and is currently in production in Los Angeles.
07/30/2021
01:50
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Karen Huger Talks Her Biggest Flaw, Regrets and Misconceptions
Karen Huger got candid about the explosive new season of 'RHOP' and what the pandemic taught her.
07/30/2021
01:22
Lamar Odom Ordered To Pay Nearly $400K In Child Support
Additionally, Odom must purchase a $1 million dollar life insurance policy with ex-girlfriend Liza Morales as the beneficiary.
08/02/2021
01:02
Lenny Kravitz's Birthday Message To Jason Momoa Has Twitter Bowing Down To Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz, the ex-husband of Momoa's current wife, Lisa Bonet, wished him a happy birthday and called the actor his 'brother.'
08/03/2021
01:00
Michael Jai White Reveals His Son Died Of COVID-19
White revealed his son was not vaccinated and was hospitalized when he passed away in Connecticut.
08/04/2021
01:39
Simone Biles Overcomes Challenges, Finishes Olympics Taking Bronze in Balance Beam
After her 14.00 score, the prolific gymnast now has seven Olympic medals, tying the American record.
08/04/2021
01:12
Here's How Angela Bassett Could Make Television History On '9-1-1' Series
Find out how much the actress will make per episode of the FOX series, which will reportedly make her the highest paid actress of color ever on a broadcast drama series.
08/05/2021
01:23
01:38
Bill Bellamy Regrets Not Trademarking ‘Booty Call’
During a recent interview, the actor revealed that he first used the term while on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, but never thought to trademark the phrase.
08/06/2021
02:59
'RHOP's' Dr. Wendy Osefo Gets Candid About The Sixth Season
BET caught up with Dr. Wendy Osefo, where she revealed the one thing she would change from her first season. Plus, see a sneak-peek from this week's new episode!
08/06/2021
01:22
Vanessa Bryant Settles Tense Lawsuit With Mother Over Unpaid Nanny Fees
Sofia Laine, Vanessa's mother, claimed she was an unpaid "longtime personal assistant and nanny" and should be given $5 million in back-pay.
08/09/2021
01:14
Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Star Kenya Moore Files For Divorce From Marc Daly
Citing their marriage as "irretrievably broken," Moore filed the petition in May.
08/09/2021
01:26
Nick Cannon Says He Doesn’t Subscribe To The ‘Eurocentric Concept’ Of A Two-Person Relationship
Cannon, who confessed he wants "10 to 12 kids," is speaking out against recent criticism he's received for having seven kids with four mothers.
08/11/2021
01:34
Tyler Perry Gives Actress Racquel Palmer Who Paid For Billboard Lead In New Series
Despite initial criticism from Perry, actress Racquel Palmer will star in ‘All The Queens Men’ opposite of Eva Marcille.
08/11/2021
01:13
Halle Berry Says She Broke Her Ribs Filming MMA Movie
In her upcoming Netflix film 'Bruised,' the Oscar-winning actress shared that she suffered a significant injury while filming, breaking two ribs.
08/12/2021
01:21
‘Hart To Heart:’ Kevin Hart Donates $100K To Taraji P. Henson During Appearance On New Peacock Talk Show
The money will help to provide mental health resources through the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.
08/13/2021
01:04
Porsha Williams Announces Surprising Career Change
"For the past eight years, I've worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best-produced shows on television," Williams wrote on Instagram.
08/12/2021
