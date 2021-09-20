The Art Of The Come Up With Morray 09/23/2021
This Fayetteville, North Carolina native is the ultimate realist, and he's letting the world know it.
Watching
01:03
Stacey Abrams Receives the CBC Body Award
Stacey Abrams, the founder of Fair Fight and a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, receives the CBC Body Award for her work in fighting for voting rights.
09/20/2021
Performance
03:38
En Vogue - "Free Your Mind"
R&B group En Vogue kicks off the Phoenix Awards 2021 with a fierce performance of their 1992 anti-prejudice hit song "Free Your Mind."
09/20/2021
Highlight
03:29
BET Celebrates the Congressional Black Caucus
BET salutes the Congressional Black Caucus for 50 years of service in Congress and advocacy as the legislative voice for Black and other underserved communities.
09/20/2021
Performance
03:37
Chaka Khan - "I'm Every Woman"
Chaka Khan closes out the Phoenix Awards 2021 with her classic hit "I'm Every Woman."
09/20/2021
Performance
03:11
Wayne Brady - "A Change Is Gonna Come"
Wayne Brady delivers a powerful rendition of Sam Cooke's classic song "A Change Is Gonna Come."
09/20/2021
02:09
Who Will Win ‘Best Collaboration’ At The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards?
The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards “Best Collaborations” category is where we honor the best joint efforts the genre had to offer over the past year.
09/20/2021
01:43
3 Facts About BET Hip Hop Awards Nominee Bleu
Bleu's buttery smooth vocals instantly turned him into one of hip hop's rising stars!
09/21/2021
01:05
Black Love! See These Adorable Couple Moments Spotted At The BET Hip Hop Awards
Over the years, our favorite stars left us swooning as they showcased sweet moments of PDA on the red carpet.
09/22/2021
01:32
The Art Of The Come Up With Coi Leray
From writing her own rhymes at only 14-years-old to a certified platinum single, Coi Leray, is blazing her own path.
09/22/2021
01:23
Missy Elliott The Video Director: 3 Times The Rapper Shined Behind The Camera
While the 3x Grammy winner’s music stands the test of time, her videos spanning over two decades have catapulted her into an arena of her own.
09/23/2021
01:53
02:15
The Art Of The Come Up With Migos
The talented trio are cementing their legacy with numerous awards and multi-platinum records.
09/24/2021
02:18
Ranking This Year’s BET Hip Hop Awards 'Impact Track' Nominees
These 'Impact Tracks' present a unique way to relay messages, offering an avenue of expression for people that otherwise wouldn’t have the platform to do so.
09/24/2021
02:11
The Art Of The Come Up With Don Toliver
This Best New Artist nominee is a viral hit-making machine!
09/25/2021
02:14
The Art Of The Come Up With Busta Rhymes
This Best Live Performer nominee is best known for his rapid-fire lyrics, innovative music videos and high-energy performances no stage can contain!
09/26/2021
01:45
Hustler of The Year: Ranking The BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees
The BET Hip Hop Awards honors the year's most staunch go-getter yearly in its "Hustler of The Year" category. Check out who's nominated!
09/27/2021
01:12
These Are The Performers At The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
Hip hop’s biggest night out is set to be a star-studded extravaganza.
09/28/2021
01:37
85 South To Host The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards And We're Ready For All The Laughs
Hip hop's biggest night out is slated to be a star-studded extravaganza!
09/29/2021
01:27
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: Who Is The Best New Hip Hop Artist Nominee Pooh Shiesty?
The Memphis rapper's explosion onto the music’s national stage has been a sight to see.
09/28/2021
01:21
Lyricist of The Year Nominee: Lil Baby’s Best Bars of 2021
Here’s a look at some of the bars the Atlanta rapper has blessed us with from this past year!
09/29/2021
