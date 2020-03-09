Obama Announces New Memoir: 'A Promised Land' 09/18/2020
Former President Barack Obama announced he is releasing a new memoir in November, two weeks after the presidential election.
01:09
Baltimore Ravens Call For Passage Of George Floyd Bill
The Baltimore Ravens call on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for a vote on the George Floyd 2020 Justice in Policing Act.
09/03/2020
01:14
Kamala Harris Met With Jacob Blake's Family
Kamala Harris' first solo campaign trip since accepting the Democratic nomination for VP was to Wisconsin, where she met privately with Jacob Blake's family.
09/08/2020
01:39
Jacob Blake Sends Powerful Message From Hospital Bed
After being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer, Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed, shared a message on Sept. 5 from his hospital bed.
09/08/2020
01:05
Central Park Birdwatcher Releases Comic Book
Christian Cooper, a Black birdwatcher who had the police called on him by Amy Cooper in Central Park, has written a graphic novel about the racist experience.
09/11/2020
01:01
Kansas City Chiefs Fans "Boo" During Moment Of Silence
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans kicked off the 2020 NFL season on Sept. 10, fans were heard 'booing' during the moment of silence.
09/11/2020
01:17
Minnesota Vikings Honored George Floyd On Game Day
Before taking the field against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13, the Minnesota Vikings honored George Floyd's family.
09/14/2020
00:56
Chadwick Boseman Laid To Rest Near South Carolina Hometown
The actor was buried in a private ceremony on Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina.
09/15/2020
01:07
Breonna Taylor Case: $12 Settlement Includes Police Reforms
The City of Louisville has announced that it has settled with the family of Breonna Taylor for $12 million, the Louisville Courier-Journal reports.
09/16/2020
00:30
Marc Lamont Hill Urges You to Reclaim Your Vote
Marc Lamont Hill gets the word out about the first-ever National Black Voter Day on September 18 with a reminder that your vote matters because your future matters.
09/17/2020
Exclusive
00:30
Reclaim Your Vote on National Black Voter Day
Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, talks about his past disenfranchisement and encourages others to reclaim their rights on National Black Voter Day.
09/17/2020
01:27
01:30
Breonna Taylor's Mother Explains Louisville City Settlement
In a new interview on CBS News, Tamika Palmer discussed the settlement. In a new interview on CBS News, Tamika Palmer discussed the settlement.
09/21/2020
01:44
Breonna Taylor's Killer Allegedly Calls Protestors 'Thugs'
Sgt. Jon Mattingly allegedly referred to protestors as 'thugs' and 'criminals' in an email to his law enforcement colleagues.
09/23/2020
02:12
Breonna Taylor's Family Attorneys Speak Out After Verdict
The legal team took to Twitter and Facebook to voice their frustration with the lack of justice.
09/24/2020
02:45
The Proud Boys: The Hate Group That Cheers For Donald Trump
Here are five things to know about the hate group that celebrated after the President's shout out during the first 2020 presidential debate.
10/01/2020
01:31
Michelle Obama Calls Out Trump's Failures In Video Supporting Joe Biden
In a "closing argument" video released for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, former First Lady Michelle Obama has a message for voters.
10/07/2020
01:24
Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Responds To Megan Thee Stallion's SNL Performance
In an Oct. 6 appearance on Fox News' show Fox and Friends, the Kentucky AG responded to Meg's performance.
10/07/2020
01:19
Derek Chauvin Released From Jail On $1M Bond
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd, was released from a correctional facility on Oct. 7 after posting bond.
10/08/2020
01:22
George Floyd Mural To Be Unveiled In Time For His Birthday
A new George Floyd mural will be unveiled for his birthday on Oct. 14 in his hometown of Houston during a special ceremony.
10/09/2020
00:57
Miami Street To Be Named After Trayvon Martin
A Florida street that stretches in front of where Trayvon Martin used to attend high school will soon be named after him.
10/12/2020
