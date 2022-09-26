Los Angeles Rapper Kee Riches Fatally Shot In Compton 09/28/2022
Riches, born Kian Nellum, was fatally shot near the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue in South Central L.A.
Remembering ComicView On Its 30th Anniversary
Sept. 14th marked the 30th anniversary of BET’s beloved stand-up series, ‘ComicView,’ and here are 5 things we learned about this iconic classic.
09/26/2022
01:23
Kevin Hart Says Will Smith Should Not Be Judged Over Oscars' Slap: 'People Make Mistakes'
“People make mistakes, and from mistakes they should be allowed time to recover. And that this is no longer the world’s problem,” he said on Drink Champs.
09/26/2022
01:06
Report: Lil Uzi Vert’s Artist Lotta Cash Desto Fatally Shot in Houston
The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 while she was driving a Porsche SUV with at least one passenger inside.
09/26/2022
01:06
Rihanna To Perform At 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show!
A social media post shows Rihanna’s hand holding an official league football with the caption, “Let’s Go.”
09/26/2022
01:00
'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Dies At 25
“This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon,” Bailey captioned her Instagram post.
09/27/2022
01:13
G Herbo Opens Up About His Experiences With Depression
“There’s people out there who just care because they understand what you’re going through,” the rapper said in an interview with Hot 97.
09/27/2022
01:02
Taylor Hale Wins 'Big Brother,' Becoming The First Black Woman To Win The Series
“If you were to ask yourself who the most resilient person of this season has been, it is me," she said.
09/27/2022
05:49
Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Sound Advice To Young Black Actors In Hollywood
The Emmy-award winner and her co-star Lisa Ann Walter also give insight on how Quinta Brunson pushed to highlight teacher friendships on ‘Abbott Elementary.’
09/28/2022
01:20
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon’s Child’s Mother, Addresses Critics Suggesting She Needs Financial Help
Tiesi says Cannon is 'not her sugar daddy.'
09/28/2022
01:11
Tyler Perry Revisits Spike Lee’s Past Criticisms of His Character Madea
The two previously got into a tiff about the portrayal of Black stereotypes in Hollywood.
09/28/2022
01:04
09/28/2022
01:31
‘Chicago Med’ Star Marlyne Barrett Shares Cancer Diagnosis
Barrett’s diagnosis strikes even closer to her fans since her character, Nurse Maggie Lockwood, battled breast cancer during a recent season of the show.
09/29/2022
01:04
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Remy Ma's Fashion Flashback
Watch the Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 pm ET!
09/29/2022
01:35
MC Lyte Addresses DJ Akademiks Who Called Hip Hop Pioneers 'Dusty'
The first female rapper to receive a Grammy nomination called the comments a “disservice.”
09/29/2022
01:13
Rapper Coolio Dies At 59
TMZ reports that he was visiting a friend when he passed away.
09/29/2022
01:20
Cardi B Reacts To Losing Multimillion-Dollar 'Call of Duty' Deal
The Bronx rapper says her “stupid decisions” caused her to “miss out on money.”
09/30/2022
01:18
Eartha Kitt's Daughter Responds To Questions On Whether She's Her Biological Child Due To Her Complexion
"They just assume that because I don't, as I mentioned in the TikTok, look the way they think you should look, then you can't possibly be who you say you are," she said.
09/30/2022
04:54
How Much Does Fat Joe Really Know About The Birthplace of Hip Hop?
The Hip Hop Awards host gets quizzed on his borough.
10/03/2022
01:02
Meek Mill, Tyga, YG, And Others Join California Gov. Gavin Newsom For Signing Of Bill Restricting Use Of Rap Lyrics In Court
The Black Music Action Coalition called the bill a “crucial step in the right direction.”
10/03/2022
01:12
Lil Wayne Honored by National Museum of African American Music with Exhibition Highlighting Legacy
The exhibit allows fans to view his Grammy Award, a handwritten letter from Rikers Island, and other artifacts.
10/03/2022
